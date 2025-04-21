Pickens Among Players On Schefter’s List Who Could Be ‘Expendable’ On Draft Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without a second-round pick after the trade to acquire WR DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. While that filled one big hole on the roster, it leaves Pittsburgh in a difficult spot with a long gap after its first-round pick. According to Adam Schefter, George Pickens could be among the draft-day trade candidates.

In his annual pre-draft buzz file on ESPN with insider insights from around the league, Schefter listed several players who could potentially be dealt during the draft. Among the players on rookie contracts who could be “deemed expendable” was George Pickens.

If the Steelers really want to get back into the second round of the draft, or at least walk out of Day 2 having made three picks, trading Pickens is their best chance of doing so.

The speculation about dealing Pickens started during the 2024 season. This offseason would be the time to give him a long-term contract with one year remaining on his rookie deal, but some of his maturity issues made that seem like less of a possibility. He is scheduled to enter free agency next offseason, which gives the Steelers a few options.

Pickens can be dealt now to maximize 2025 draft capital. He can also be dealt at the trade deadline if the season plays out poorly, but his value on a seven-game rental wouldn’t be as high. Finally, they can let him play out his rookie contract and hope for a third-round compensatory return in the 2027 NFL Draft if he signs a big contract elsewhere. Of course, the third option carries more risk as a significant injury could derail his compensatory value.

When the Steelers gave Metcalf a big-money contract extension after trading for him, an eventual Pickens extension felt unlikely.

The WR class in this upcoming draft isn’t viewed as very strong. If a team misses on one of the top two or three options and gets desperate for WR help, that could obviously boost George Pickens’ trade value.

If Aaron Rodgers was on the roster, I would lean toward keeping Pickens to give the four-time NFL MVP a strong receiving corps. If the Steelers are forced to head into the season with Mason Rudolph and a rookie as their top two options, then it probably makes more sense to deal Pickens.

If Pickens is moved, they are right back where they started with needing a WR2. Receiver would be bumped up the Steelers’ list of priorities in the draft if they trade Pickens, but it would open up their possibilities significantly with way more flexibility over the first two days.