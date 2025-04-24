Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Town Hall Mock Draft

I host a Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, 12-20 folks review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. In the offseason, we transition to draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves.

Last Monday, we conducted our final mock draft with no trades. We decided to commit to the trenches in the draft, but we also needed to fill slots at quarterback and running back.

Round One – 21st Overall: Kenneth Grant/DT Michigan

We had a long debate between selecting Kenneth Grant or Oregon DE Derrick Harmon. We really liked Harmon’s attributes and potential to replace Cam Heyward. But in the end, we went with Grant. We wanted a run-stuffer to dominate the middle of the line and allow Keeanu Benton to play outside at defensive end.

LB Jihaad Campbell fell to us. We had a lively debate as some saw him as a generational talent that the Steelers could not overlook. But in the end, we went with the position of need rather than the best player available.

Kenneth Grant Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Derrick Harmon, DL Walter Nolen, LB Jihaad Campbell, QB Jaxson Dart, RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Quinshon Judkins, RB Kaleb Johnson

Round Three – 83rd Overall: Charles Grant/OT William & Mary

It was a long wait to pick 83. The top running backs and quarterbacks were gone by our turn. We talked right up to our time limit. We decided to wait a round on quarterback and running back. We considered some defensive prospects, but we circled back to Charles Grant since we felt the offensive line needed help. We are not completely sold on Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. We believe Grant’s athleticism and versatility may provide needed depth.

Charles Grant Scouting Report

Others Considered: QB Tyler Shough, RB Cam Skattebo, RB Damien Martinez, DT Joshua Farmer, DL Ty Robinson, CB Darien Porter

Round Four – 123rd Overall: Kyle McCord/QB Syracuse

We discussed several running backs. But one by one, we found areas we did not like. Bhayshul Tuten, ball security issues. Damien Martinez, lack of lateral mobility. R.J. Harvey, undersized frame. Then we looked at the remaining quarterbacks available. We had resisted selecting a quarterback with our first two picks. But could not pass up a quarterback with our third pick. And Kyle McCord was the only remaining quarterback that we felt had the potential to make the roster. He was available, which seemed prudent given the Steelers’ current quarterback situation. We decided to wait another round for a running back.

Kyle McCord Scouting Report

Others Considered: RBs Damien Martinez, R.J. Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten, and D.J. Giddens, Edge Kyle Kennard, and Ashton Gillotte

Round Five – 156th Overall: Ollie Gordon/RB Oklahoma State

By the fifth round, we still had many holes to fill and just a few more picks. We took a quarterback in the previous round and hoped a few running backs would be available. Ollie Gordon’s downhill running was attractive. We liked his size and physicality. He will have to develop his pass blocking to be a three-down back.

Ollie Gordon Scouting Report

Others Considered: RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jaydon Blue

Round Six – 185th Overall: Jaylen Reed/S Penn State

Pittsburgh has been looking at safeties. Jaylen Reed is versatile and a good backup for Minkah Fitzpatrick and Deshon Elliott. He is a potential future starter and can immediately help on special teams while backing up the safety position.

Jaylen Reed Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Elijah Roberts, J.J. Pegues, Ty Robinson, CB Zy Alexander, Edge Jah Joyner

Round Seven – 229th Overall: Jah Joyner/Edge Minnesota

We looked at some of the positions we had not filled for the last pick. We liked Joyner in the previous round. And happily, took him to round out our draft.

Jah Joyner Scouting Report

Others Considered: LB Jay Higgins, LB Teddye Buchanan, CB Jordan Hancock, Tommi Hill, Edge Tyler Barron, DL Tonka Hemingway, WR Nick Nash

Conclusion

So, that was our first mock draft. We gave ourselves seven minutes between rounds for debate, but amazingly, we came to a quick consensus despite some strong opinions.

Here is the recap.

Round One – Kenneth Grant/DT Michigan

Round Three – Charles Grant/OT William & Mary

Round Four – Kyle McCord/QB Syracuse

Round Five – Ollie Gordon/RB Oklahoma State

Round Six – Jaylen Reed/S Penn State

Round Seven – Jah Joyner/Edge Minnesota

We hated not having a second-round pick. Plus, the need to draft a quarterback really limits options with just six picks. This exercise convinced us that Omar Kahn needs to trade back to pick up an extra pick or two.

Thanks to Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Brandon, Marc Mosley, Scratch, Adam, Jake, Nobe, and Vernon, who all contributed to the conversation.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include some music. It’s the time of the season when the Steelers are looking for the next great one. Here is Time of the Season performed by the Zombies.