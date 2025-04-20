Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: One Game Wonders (Part 1)

I update the top 500 all-time Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of every season. Since the Steelers started playing in 1933, 1,660 players have played for them in at least one game through the 2024 season. Readers frequently ask which Steeler I rank at the bottom.

I count 112 players who have played just one game wearing the Pittsburgh colors. It is hard to rank them individually based on such a small sample size. So, most are lumped together and collectively ranked 1,565. They’ll drop lower every year as a new batch of Steelers gets added to the list, but they are not forgotten.

In this series, I’ll highlight five Pittsburgh one-game wonders until I exhaust the list. Here we go.

Quarterback Brian St. Pierre – 2004

The Steelers selected Brian St. Pierre in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL draft. The Boston College product had two stints with the Steelers in 2003-04 and 2006-07. In his rookie season, he was the third quarterback behind Tommy Maddox and Charlie Batch. In 2004, he was behind Ben Roethlisberger and Tommy Maddox. He played his only game as a Steeler that season.

The Steelers were 14-1 going into their final regular-season game. Coach Bill Cowher decided to save Roethlisberger for the playoffs and started Maddox. He designated St. Pierre as the backup, with Roethlisberger dressing as the third quarterback. Buffalo, favored by 9.5 points since Cowher played a lot of reserves, took a 17-16 third-quarter lead following Maddox throwing a pick-six. He was sacked and knocked out of the game on the next possession.

St. Pierre entered the game with 1:49 to play in the third quarter. Willie Parker ran 58 yards on first down. But the drive stalled following an incomplete pass from St. Pierre intended for Verron Haynes. Jeff Reed’s field goal gave the Steelers the go-ahead points. St. Pierre later picked up a crucial first down on fourth and one, leading to another field goal. St. Pierre finished the game in the victory formation with a 29-24 win, giving the Steelers a 15-1 record. And St. Pierre was credited with a game-winning drive.

St. Pierre had a second stint with the Steelers after the Ravens initially claimed him off waivers. He played two more NFL games, for Arizona in 2009 and for Carolina as its starter in 2010. In 2014, Brian St. Pierre became the head coach of his alma mater, Saint John’s Preparatory School in Massachusetts.

Guard John Howard “Jim” Letsinger – 1933

Guard Jim Letsinger was one of the original Pittsburgh football players. Owner Art Rooney signed him on July 19, 1933, after he earned AP second-team All-Big Ten honors at Purdue in 1932. The Pirates, as they were initially known, carried 30-35 players on their preseason roster. Letsinger made the final 25-man roster for their first regular-season game in franchise history.

In a 23-2 loss to the New York Giants, Letsinger, along with former Purdue teammates Cap Oehler at center and Clarence Janecek at left guard, were noted as “consistently brilliant and only wilted under a terrific pounding because they were not backed up by strong enough reserves.” Letsinger, Oehler, and Corrie Artman all penetrated the line and converged on the Giants’ punter. Oehler was credited for the blocked punt that went out of the end zone for a safety and Pittsburgh’s first points in franchise history.

Letsinger was replaced in the lineup for the next game to strengthen the line due to hurting his ankle in the first game. He was penciled in to start the third game against Washington. But coach “Jap” Douds scratched him on the eve of the game since his injury had not yet healed. In 1933, the NFL allowed teams to open the season with 25 players, but in October, the rosters had to be reduced to 22 players. Letsinger was one of the unfortunate players to make the initial roster who was released, perhaps due to his injured ankle. Letsinger went on to work for International Harvester for 38 years until retiring in 1972. He returned to Pittsburgh in 1982 with eight teammates to celebrate the Steelers’ 50th NFL season. He passed on Jan. 31, 2002, at the age of 90.

Running Back Chad Spann – 2011

Chad Spann signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011. The Colts released him with an injury settlement after Spann strained his hamstring. Tampa Bay signed him to its practice squad but released him that November.

The Steelers added Spann to their practice squad on December 12, 2011. Pittsburgh needed running back depth after Rashard Mendenhall and Mewelde Moore got hurt. Pittsburgh activated Spann to its active roster on January 5, 2012, to back up Isaac Redman and rookie John Clay.

He was activated for the Steelers’ Wild-Card game in Denver and played on special teams in the Steelers’ overtime loss to the Broncos. He did not record any statistics in the game, and Pittsburgh released Spann on May 13, 2012.

The Jets signed him in 2013 just before training camp, but he did not make their roster. The Houston Texans signed him late in the season. And he played his second and final NFL game there. Spann shifted to the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles after playing just one game up north, ending his football career.

Spann served as a running backs coach at North Central High School (Indianapolis) and later worked with youth football programs, focusing on player development.

Tailback Eugene Lewis “Gene” Hubka – 1947

Gene Hubka won a starting position at Temple in 1942 but enlisted in the Navy due to the war. The Navy placed him in the V-12 program, an officer candidate school. That sent him to Bucknell University, where he attended classes, drilled with the military, and played football for three seasons. He graduated in 1945 from the accelerated program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. He was transferred to Parris Island, missing the last two games of the season. Lore says he was on a troop ship in the Pacific heading for combat when Japan’s surrender was announced. After completing his service obligation, he played a final season at Bucknell in 1946. He had just fathered twins.

The Steelers signed Hubka on May 31, 1947, and he made it through camp. He was the fourth halfback. Hubka played in a 38-21 victory over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, 1947. Pittsburgh set its franchise scoring record in that game, with Hubka contributing two runs for four yards in reserve. But that was it; he did not appear in any other games, including Pittsburgh’s first playoff contest.

Hubka later became a high school teacher and coach in New Jersey from 1948 until his retirement in the late 1980s. Bucknell inducted Hubka into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2017, at age 93.

Running Back Ben Tate – 2014

Ben Tate played for the Houston Texans for his first four NFL seasons after they selected him in the second round of the 2010 draft. He was Auburn’s feature back his senior year and a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. He missed his rookie season due to a broken ankle. He mostly played as a backup to Arian Foster until 2013, when Foster went on injured reserve. But Tate, hampered by cracked ribs, ended the season on injured reserve himself. Cleveland signed him for 2014. He started six games but was unhappy in their three-back committee, and the Browns released him in November. Minnesota picked him up but released him after just three games.

That set the stage for Pittsburgh. The Steelers were preparing for a playoff run, but Le’Veon Bell was injured in the regular-season finale against the Bengals. Pittsburgh signed Tate on Dec. 30, 2014. The Steelers faced Baltimore in a wild-card game on Jan. 3, 2015. Tate started the game ahead of Josh Harris and Dri Archer. Unfortunately, Tate fumbled on the opening drive after an 8-yard gain. Antonio Brown recovered the ball, but Tate only got three more touches after the first possession. He completed the game with five rushes for 19 yards and two receptions for nine yards in the Steelers’ 30-17 loss to the Ravens.

The game was Tate’s last one in the NFL. I could not find anything about his post-NFL activities.

Conclusion

So, a brief history of five players who appeared in just one game for the Steelers. I rank Brian St. Pierre first among this group due to his helping preserve a Steelers victory. Jim Letsinger is second with his involvement in the play, resulting in the first points scored in franchise history. Ben Tate is ahead of Gene Hubka and Chad Spann since he did get some touches in the Steelers’ wild-card loss. His fumble resulted in a first down since a teammate recovered the ball. Hubka had a modest two carries, and Spann just played special teams with no notable plays.

I’ll keep introducing five “one-game wonders” until I exhaust the list.

