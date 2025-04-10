Pat Freiermuth Hopes Dan Moore Jr. Is Appreciated For ‘What He Was To This Organization’

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers used a fourth-round pick on Dan Moore Jr. All things considered they got pretty good value on that selection with Moore starting the last four seasons at left tackle.

However, his time with the Steelers has now come to an end. Moore signed a massive contract with the Tennessee Titans at the outset of free agency. With his time in Pittsburgh now closed, Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth hopes he’ll be appreciated.

“He worked his ass off,” Freiermuth said Thursday on The Christian Kuntz Podcast. “He got better every single year. Like, he put it on the line for Pittsburgh, for our team, every single day. Worked his ass off, never complained. I just hope people appreciate what he was to this organization.”

Moore’s massive deal was surprising. However, there are a lot of things he brings to the table, which Tennessee clearly coveted. In the NFL, availability is a great trait to have. Moore brings that. During his time in Pittsburgh, there was never a season in which he played less than 95 percent of the total offensive snaps. In 2022, he was on the field for every offensive snap.

Moore has his faults, but to be fair, he’s cleaned some things up. He’s not elite, but he is solid in both pass and run blocking. And at the beginning of his career, penalties were an issue. Especially in 2022, when he had nine, including four holding penalties and four false starts. However, he’s improving there. Moore only has seven penalties combined over the last two years.

Moore also received praise from Kuntz.

“One of the coolest things is seeing these guys that are unbelievable with their craft in there, same routine, same stuff,” the Steelers long snapper said. “There’s no question marks on why it’s happening on the field, because you see it every day. And Dan Moore was one of em.”