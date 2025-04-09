Pat Freiermuth: George Pickens Is ‘Ready To Work’ With DK Metcalf

With the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for WR DK Metcalf in March and George Pickens entering a contract year, there’s been talk that the Steelers could look to move Pickens this offseason to recoup a draft pick. The prospect of pairing Pickens and Metcalf is intriguing, though, and they would be one of the best wide receiver duos in the league, and TE Pat Freiermuth said that Pickens is ready to work with Metcalf.

“I’ve talked to [George Pickens] a decent amount this offseason. GP’s a great guy, he’s good to have in the locker room. Obviously, stuff happens on the field, but that’s just part of football and being a competitor. He cares, he tries a lot, he works hard. He’s a hell of a talent as well,” Freiermuth said Wednesday on The Kaboly + Mack Show. “So having him and DK on the outside, obviously with me in the middle of the field, is gonna cause defense a lot of conflict…I know GP is ready to work with DK, and GP is never shy of competition, so he’s gonna rely on DK for his advice and stuff like that. But GP’s ready to roll for sure.”

The trade and subsequent extension for Metcalf drastically reduced the already slim chances that the Steelers extend Pickens this offseason. Given some of his on-field antics that Freiermuth alluded, the idea of trading Pickens has been floated even as far back as during the 2024 season, but Freiermuth seems confident that pairing Pickens and Metcalf won’t be an issue.

Metcalf and Pickens are both downfield threats and bringing in Metcalf could be a positive for Pickens, giving him a player he can lean on and look up to. The last two seasons, Pickens has been Pittsburgh’s top receiver, but adding Metcalf to the fold provides someone who can take some of the pressure off him. That could help make the game easier for Pickens and also help him grow up a little bit.

If George Pickens is traded, it’ll likely happen before the draft, so if there’s no movement on that front by the end of the draft, it’s a safe bet that he’ll remain in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been searching for a legitimate option to pair with Pickens, and Metcalf and Pickens together give them one of the best receiver rooms in the league.

Pittsburgh’s offense has needed a jolt, and the Pickens-Metcalf duo could be the spark needed to take it to another level. It’s good to hear that Pickens welcomes Metcalf joining the receiver room, and while it might be a pairing that lasts just one season, having two motivated, top receivers can only mean good things for Pittsburgh’s offense.