Packers President Thinks Team Is Unlikely To Play Ireland Game Against Steelers

Though it had been rumored for months, the Green Bay Packers aren’t likely to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland. Packers president Mark Murphy shared the news yesterday, telling reporters that the Steelers are likely to “protect” the game and keep it in Pittsburgh. Especially if Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback.

“President Mark Murphy states that the @steelers most likely will protect the Green Bay game, therefore they will play in Pittsburgh and not Ireland,” reporter Bill Michaels tweeted Tuesday night. “Especially if a former QB is playing in the Steel City. #tailgatetour #greenbay”

The NFL is likely to announce the Steelers’ opponent for the Ireland game shortly after the draft, likely sharing the news in early May. The league has an interest in not scheduling a Packers-Steelers game overseas. Assuming Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh, it would be a major draw and placing it in a 9:30 AM/ET slot wouldn’t bring in the ratings the way a primetime game would.

If Pittsburgh isn’t facing Green Bay overseas, its other 2025 home opponents are Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota, and Seattle.

Still, Murphy’s commentary isn’t ironclad and seems more speculation than anything else. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes if the league wants the Steelers and Packers to play each other, they will (though Schefter also mistakenly believes Green Bay is the home team in the clip).

The other question is if Pittsburgh will elect to take its bye week after the game. The NFL gives teams the opportunity to have the week off following an international game. Most teams oblige, the Steelers did after their London game against Minnesota, but it’s not mandatory. The date of the game isn’t known but is likely to occur early in the season.

Ultimately, answers should be revealed roughly one month from now. Pittsburgh will be hosting the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland, though the Steelers played a preseason game there against the Chicago Bears in the 1990s.