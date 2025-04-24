Packers Head Coach Bets Aaron Rodgers Will Play In 2025

Aaron Rodgers has barely received any attention in the news cycle since his Pat McAfee Show appearance buzz faded with the 2025 NFL Draft in focus. But he remains the biggest and most consequential piece of the puzzle for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming season. It sounded up in the air whether or not he would ultimately play this year, but his former head coach Matt LeFleur thinks there’s a good chance he will.

“If I were a betting man, I would not bet against it,” LeFleur said on The Rich Eisen Show today. “I would say that he’s more than likely gonna be somewhere.”

LeFleur said he hasn’t had any contact with Rodgers and admitted he has no clue what is going on in his world.

Rodgers recently revealed that a major part of the reason he hasn’t signed anywhere yet has to do with personal hardships to people close to him. We didn’t learn a ton else in his media appearance, but it did sound pretty certain that if he decides to play, it will be for the Steelers.

If LeFleur’s hunch is correct, that would mean Rodgers eventually does sign in Pittsburgh. That would come at a steep discount at about $10 million one a one-year deal.

The schedule release comes in a few weeks, but we do know that the Steelers have a home game against the Green Bay Packers. For a while it seemed like that game would be in Ireland for the Global Markets Program. But the Steelers reportedly requested to protect that as a home game, likely to capitalize on all the buzz surrounding Rodgers versus his prior team of 18 years.

LeFleur was his head coach for the last four of those seasons. He was asked what it would be like to play against his former quarterback.

“That would be interesting,” LeFleur said. “We had a great relationship and I think there was a lot of respect for one another. Certainly I don’t think I’d be sitting here today without the way he led our team and his performance on the field.”

Though Rodgers was a member of the New York Jets for two seasons, he never got a chance to play against his former team. This would be his first time doing so, which would naturally be one of the most anticipated games on the NFL calendar this season.