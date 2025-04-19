Orlovsky: ‘There’s A Lot Of Jalen Hurts’ In Jaxson Dart’s Game

There are only so many ways you can say it — the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to find a solution to their quarterback problem. Will it be Aaron Rodgers? Will they take someone in the upcoming draft? One quarterback they have certainly been doing their homework on is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Ian Rapaport said the Steelers have spent as much time as anybody with Dart through the pre-draft visit. Members of the team and front office have met with him at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and Ole Miss’ Pro Day. They even had Dart in for a pre-draft visit. Does that even qualify as homework anymore? It certainly feels like they’re in extra credit range now.

The fact that there’s a solid chance Jaxson Dart will be available at No. 21 means that he’s definitely got some flaws. But Dan Orlovsky likes him more and more each time he watches the game tape. Orlovsky sees similarities to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback when he watches Dart.

“I went into it with, I guess, average expectations,” Orlovsky said on Thursday’s episode of the Ross Tucker Podcast. “And I watch his tape, and I go ‘I really like his tape, there’s a lot of Jalen Hurts in his game’… Every game I studied, I liked him more and more and more.”

A comparison to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback is a lot of pressure for an incoming rookie quarterback. But Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has had an interesting NFL journey. He didn’t come in viewed as the Eagles’ franchise quarterback. He was taken in the second round and he only started four games in 2020. But he quickly became the team’s starter, starting at least 15 games in every season since then.

Despite frustrations in Philadelphia, Hurts helped push the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice and finally won it all last season. Part of that is his ability to generate an impact in the running game. The Eagles are famous for their “tush push” in short-yardage situations, but Hurts averages 4.6 yards per carry over his career. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, which pales in comparison to Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s 4.34 40-yard dash at his Louisville Pro Day. But Hurts’ combination of speed and size makes him a formidable runner.

That’s part of Orlovsky seeing Hurts in Dart’s game. Dart isn’t a dominant rushing force, but he averaged four yards a carry during his three years at Ole Miss. He also has 12 rushing touchdowns with the team.

“I think he uses his legs when it’s necessary, not as a crutch,” Orlovsky said. “You know, athletic quarterbacks, sometimes they’re just always running around. I did not see that a lot from him. I mentioned him being a bull as a runner. This dude’s a tough tackle. You could do quarterback run with him.”

Certainly, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wouldn’t mind another dimension to his run game. Dart could be a physical runner while also operating the Steelers’ passing offense. Orlovsky said that Dart “gets through progressions just as good as anybody in this class.” Having a quarterback who can run a passing offense while making plays with their legs causes problems for defenses.

Could Jaxson Dart have a similar impact for the Steelers as Jalen Hurts has for the Eagles? That’s a really tough comparison to make. But for Dan Orlovsky, he can see some similarities in how they play football. Maybe it’s a chance for the Steelers to make up for passing on Hurts in 2020.

On the other hand, maybe Gerry Dulac is right that the Steelers are afraid of repeating the Kenny Pickett mistake.