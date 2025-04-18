One Week Until 2025 NFL Draft: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

We’re less than one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft. This time next Friday, we’ll know who the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick is. Will it be a quarterback, a defensive lineman, or a wild-card position?

The Steelers finished their pre-draft visits earlier this week, and we have the complete list of 30, plus four local visits that didn’t count against the team’s allotment. The team’s interest in quarterback, d-line, and running back continued.

Unrelated to the draft, the Steelers made a couple other moves earlier this week. They re-signed veteran offensive lineman Max Scharping, a deep reserve who played just a handful of snaps in 2024. The team also expanded its coaching staff by hiring quality control coach Luke Smith. The nephew of special teams coordinator Danny Smith, Luke Smith previously served as wide receivers coach at Duquesne for several seasons.

We’re finishing our final 2025 scouting reports and draft studies. Our final mock drafts will continue throughout the week, too.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t offer an answer but broke his offseason silence with a Thursday interview on the Pat McAfee Show. He clarified several points, noting he’s focused on his personal life and kept retirement open as a possibility. He seemed in no hurry to make a decision and confirmed the Steelers haven’t given him a deadline to reply with an answer. So the wait continues.

1 – Who will the Steelers pick in the first round?

2 – Will Pittsburgh make a trade from No. 21 (up or down)? Just need a yes or no on the question of a trade.

3 – How many QBs will be drafted in Round 1?

4 – How many trades will be made in Round 1?

5 – Will there be more WRs or RBs drafted in the first round?

Recap of 2025 Two Weeks Before Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents emphatically said no to drafting Shedeur Sanders with Pick 21. Concerns about the extra baggage his humble father brings along with questions whether he is really a Round 1 talent. Bung explained, “Sanders comes with Sanders baggage (his dad) so there is a Sanders tax, which pushes him out of the first round for me.” The vote was 13-4 with the minority saying he does have the ability if he drops into the Steelers’ lap.

Question 2: Depot respondents have more confidence in Troy Fautanu than Broderick Jones despite the former missing most of the 2024 season due to injury. Chris92021 says, “Fautanu. Jones looks like he loses focus and technique is poor. God knows that Pat Meyer is not the best at teaching technique either.” The vote was 12-5. Ted Webb wrote, “Maybe I’m in the minority but I still have faith in Jones moving to LT will get him on track. Max Starks had a great breakdown on why Jones will succeed this year. I agree.”

Question 3: Wide receiver is a lower priority due to greater need at other positions. Seven of 17 respondents say not to draft a wide receiver. Since the Steelers gave up a second-round pick for DK Metcalf, that might count as the receiver selection. Nick Schultz laid it out: “It could change if we acquire more draft capital, but that room is not our weakness right now. I feel like we haven’t been able to say that for a while.” The median response was waiting until Day 3 before drafting a receiver, if at all.

Question 4: What, Steelers fans worry? The T.J. Watt Instagram worry scale was all the way down to 1 on a 10-point scale.

Question 5: This was the closest vote. Nine folks prefer Derrick Harmon. Six went with Kenneth Grant. Two said either. Nick Schultz spoke for the majority: “I have them close. Since the question says forced, I will go with Harmon. Deciding factor: I would rather have a team’s #1 guy in the first round rather than a team’s #2.” Chris92021 with the minority: “Kenneth Grant. I don’t care if he is a 2-down player. If his presence gets [Keeanu] Benton to end (where he should be playing) and helps the Steelers’ defense into a bunch of 3rd and longs, then Grant is worth it.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Draft Shedeur Sanders at 21? More Confident in Jones or Fautanu Day to Draft WR Watt Instagram Worry Scale Harmon or Grant for DL? SD Consensus No Troy Fautanu Day 3 1 Derrick Harmon Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD Your Call TBD

The draft almost here. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.