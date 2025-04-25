Omar Khan: Steelers ‘Still Open’ To Double-Dipping At Defensive Line In Draft

While the Steelers took a defensive line prospect in the first round of the draft in Derrick Harmon, a double dip is possible. GM Omar Khan spoke to Steelers Nation Radio after their selection and essentially confirmed as much. Though some other defensive linemen came off the board at their selection, this is a deep class.

Asked if the Steelers are willing to take another defensive line prospect, Khan said, “That’s a good question. It’s a really good draft at that position. I would say the options are still open to address that if there’s a good player there. But it’s an exciting group”.

The Steelers watched three defensive line prospects go off the board before their pick, which may have caused some nerves. The Browns drafted Mason Graham, then Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen went off the board by 16.

I’m guessing they were sweating out the remaining selections until pick 21, but the Cincinnati Bengals opted for DE Shemar Stewart over a tackle. The board broke in the Steelers’ favor to boost their defensive line with Derrick Harmon—but is the work finished?

The Steelers’ defensive line room now consists of Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, and Esezi Otomeweo. In case it’s not obvious, they have an overabundance of defensive ends. They could, however, use more beef in the middle, so a stout nose tackle could be in order.

After selecting Harmon, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they had “extreme urgency” to address the defensive line. If the urgency were that extreme, then perhaps it shouldn’t stop with just one player. Of course, they only have six selections this year, which makes a double dip hard at any position.

While the Steelers addressed the defensive line in the first round, there are several other positions they want to address. Quarterback and running back are the most obvious ones, but they can also go wide receiver and cornerback. The later you go into the draft, too, the more it becomes about talent. But there’s also the matter of positional numbers and roster potential.

Still, given the depth of the defensive line in this class, the Steelers would be foolish not to consider double-dipping at the position. Who knows, maybe they’ll even be able to work out a minor trade for one of their excess defensive ends. If Leal has a good summer, for example, but not enough to turn down a trade offer.

Derrick Harmon obviously addresses the defensive line, but the Steelers probably want to do more for the run defense. Harmon coming in will keep Keeanu Benton at nose tackle. But they might want to find a bigger nose more stout against the run for obvious run downs. Even if Tomlin called nose a dying animal. They have Montravius Adams, but he isn’t exactly in the Casey Hampton vein, himself.