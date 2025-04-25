Omar Khan: There Are Still ‘Good Players’ Available At Steelers’ Positions Of Need

In the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers addressed one of their biggest needs. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon should give the Steelers a nice boost on defense. However, the draft is far from over, and the Steelers have other needs to address. GM Omar Khan seems confident that they’ll be able to do that, though.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out some of the positions that we have to fill,” Khan said after the first round of the draft via Steelers Nation Radio. “But there’s still some good players there. I think the draft is deep at those positions.

“We’ll see how things shake out tomorrow. I’m always open to listening to trades and seeing who’s still out there and seeing who comes loose through the waiver wire in the next couple weeks.”

Khan isn’t being coy about the positions that the Steelers could target throughout the rest of the draft. Quarterback and running back are probably near the top of that list. Cornerback and wide receiver are likely options as well. Edge rusher and offensive line could be on the table, too.

This quarterback class looks weak, which is likely why the Steelers didn’t take one in the first round. Depending on how Day 2 breaks down, the Steelers could still land one of the better QB prospects. While they probably won’t find an immediate starter at that position, they could still round out their quarterback room.

Running back is a much different story. The 2025 running back class is loaded. Only two were selected in Round 1. That could help the Steelers land a capable player at that position in the third round — or later. The Steelers met with many running backs throughout the pre-draft process.

Like most things in the draft, it will all be about how the rest of it plays out leading up to the Steelers’ picks. Maybe none of the running backs or quarterbacks they like will be available. Maybe a player they really like at another position will fall to them. Khan seems confident that good players will be available for the Steelers over the next two days. However, there’s no telling how things will actually go.