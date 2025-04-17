‘Of Course:’ Daniel Jeremiah Recalls Ravens’ Reaction To Heath Miller Falling To Steelers In Draft

For more than a decade, Heath Miller was a consistent presence for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. No matter how the Steelers changed, Miller remained steady, helping them win two Super Bowls. Drafted by the Steelers in 2005 with the 30th pick, Miller suffered a draft-day fall due to a hernia injury that limited him throughout the pre-draft process. Daniel Jeremiah, who was a scout with the Baltimore Ravens at that time, detailed how the Steelers’ rival felt watching Miller fall to them.

“I was in the Ravens’ draft room,” Jeremiah said Thursday on his 40s and Free Agents podcast. “Heath Miller had a back injury, so he couldn’t run, and we’re watching him slide down the board. Ozzie Newsome really early said, ‘This guy is going to fall to the Steelers, isn’t he? This guy is going to fall to the Steelers.’

“It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, of course.’ He was just a mauler, brawler, and he was perfect for the Steelers, had an unbelievable run.”

Newsome was the Ravens’ general manager from 2002-2018. And he was very familiar with what players would fit perfectly with the Steelers. Miller and the Steelers went together like peanut butter and jelly, and it’s unlikely that union would’ve happened if Miller didn’t have injury concerns.

With 87 days now left to go before the Steelers play the 49ers in Week 1, here is an 87 yard catch and run for a touchdown by Heath Miller from Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) from the 2006 game against the Dolphins. #HereWeGo #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/9B0AK1cX5B — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 15, 2023

The Ravens held the 22nd overall pick in that draft. They could’ve taken Miller but instead went with wide receiver Mark Clayton. Clayton lasted five seasons with the Ravens, having some okay years but never being great.

In hindsight, they might’ve been better off stealing Miller from the Steelers. Todd Heap was their top tight end and pairing him with Miller would’ve given the Ravens a great duo at the position. However, they had a pressing need at receiver, so it made sense for them to go with Clayton.

All of that was to the Steelers’ benefit. Miller made an instant impact on the Steelers’ offense and became Ben Roethlisberger’s safety net for years. At the time, his draft day fall might’ve felt awful, but everything worked out great in the end for him. He has two Super Bowl rings to prove that.