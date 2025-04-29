‘Not Sure Where He Fits:’ Beat Writer Believes Robert Woods Signing ‘Insurance’ For Roman Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several additions to their roster in the draft, but that doesn’t mean they’re done constructing their roster. Yesterday, the Steelers signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods. While DK Metcalf should give them more juice, the Steelers’ receiver room isn’t perfect. However, it’s still uncertain what role, if any, Woods will play on the Steelers.

“Not sure where he fits to be honest,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo wrote Tuesday during his weekly chat session. “If they keep [George] Pickens, it will be Pickens and Metcalf on the outside. Then you have Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III in the slot as 3/4.

“I like [Ben Skowronek] as a No. 6/special teams ace. Maybe Woods is the No. 5? The hope is Wilson takes a step forward and is a part of the rotation. I’m reading Woods is insurance against Wilson getting hurt again or not progressing.”

Pickens and Metcalf will be the Steelers’ top two receivers, unless Pickens is traded. Things could shift in the rest of the depth chart, but Fittipaldo has their roles nailed down. Woods’ fit in Pittsburgh might be tough to see at the moment.

Woods, 33, has been in the NFL since 2013, and his best days are behind him. Last year, with the Houston Texans, Woods recorded 20 catches for 203 yards and zero touchdowns.

However, that doesn’t mean Woods has zero value for the Steelers. Like Fittipaldo says, the Steelers have their starters in place. Pickens, Metcalf, and Austin are a fine trio. Depth was their real problem. Skowronek is more impactful on special teams than offense, while Wilson has yet to play a snap of actual NFL football.

While Woods isn’t the same player he once was, his experience and wisdom could be useful for the Steelers. Fittipaldo could be correct that Woods is insurance in case Wilson isn’t ready for a bigger role. The Steelers could allow Wilson to ease into NFL action, with Woods potentially able to teach him some tricks of the trade. With 12 years of experience, Woods should have a lot to teach.

Unfortunately, injuries happen, too. Hopefully, everyone stays healthy, but there are worse backup options at receiver than Woods. Offseason programs should help shed some light on what his role will be, too.