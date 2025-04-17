‘Not At All’: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Draft Will Not Affect His Decision

The 2025 NFL Draft is in one week from today in Green Bay, and despite some speculation that 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be waiting to make a decision on his NFL future until he sees what teams do across the three days, the four-time NFL MVP shot down that report Thursday while on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers stated that the NFL Draft won’t play a factor in his decision at all, and added he won’t even watch the draft, unless it’s McAfee’s live draft show.

“Oh, no. Not at all,” Rodgers said to McAfee regarding if the draft will affect anything he’s going through. “I mean, listen, I’m not gonna say I won’t watch it ’cause I know you guys are doing a show. If I watch anything at all, I’ll be watching you guys.”

Back on April 9, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated that he believes Rodgers could be waiting to sign with the Steelers to see if they draft a first-round quarterback or not. Even FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre speculated about the same thing.

The Steelers brought in four quarterbacks for pre-draft visits, three of which in Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders have a chance to go in the first round, and could be realistic options for the Steelers at No. 21 overall.

But if Rodgers is to be taken at his word, nothing that happens in the draft — or could happen — is playing a part in his decision making. Time and time again during the McAfee appearance, Rodgers cited commitments off the field as a key reason why he’s taking his time, taking care of people he cares about.

He wouldn’t go further than that, but he made clear it’s not about money with a contract, and it doesn’t have anything to do with him waiting for another organization. It’s not about the draft, either.

Yet despite clearing a bunch of stuff up, the Steelers and Rodgers are still where they were a few weeks ago: in a holding pattern as Rodgers continues to take his time.

Now, we’ll wait and see if the Steelers make a move and draft a quarterback in the first round as they continue to wait for Rodgers. Currently, the Steelers have just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster. They like to carry four quarterbacks into training camp and will need arms for the offseason. There’s a good chance they draft a quarterback, it just depends on where.

In the meantime, they’re waiting for a decision from Rodgers. It might be a bit, too, based on his comments Thursday.