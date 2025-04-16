No Way Nolen? Steelers’ Draft History Suggests Ole Miss DL Not In Play For Them

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive need along their defensive line, a hole that wasn’t exactly addressed in free agency and on the trade market. The 2025 NFL Draft next week is a great place for the Steelers to address that need, and players like Oregon’s Derrick Harmon and even Michigan’s Kenneth Grant are realistic options to be selected at No. 21 by the Steelers should they go defensive line.

One player who seemingly isn’t at least based on precedent set by the Steelers? That would be a popular defensive line prospect among fans and media in Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen.

The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac seemingly hinted throughout his chat with readers Wednesday that the Steelers really like Nolen, and even left a bit of a hint in an answer about who they’d prefer between Harmon and Nolen if they were both available at No. 21, leaning Nolen. But there is no real proof of that based on the Steelers’ activity during the pre-draft process.

Nolan was at the Senior Bowl where the Steelers had access to him, but that appears to be the only point of contact between key decision makers and Nolen throughout the process. The Steelers did not have a formal meeting with Nolen at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, at least based on our tracker here at Steelers Depot, and they did not host him among the 30 official pre-draft visits, which included nine defensive linemen.

The Steelers didn’t really have much of a presence at the Ole Miss Pro Day, either. Assistant GM Andy Weidl was there, as were scout Ike Taylor and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

No Mike Tomlin, no Omar Khan. Not even defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

That is rather telling.

Of course, Grant wasn’t an official pre-draft visit either, nor was Tomlin or Khan at Michigan Pro Day due to being in Pittsburgh for the Aaron Rodgers visit. But defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was there at least, and the Steelers held a formal meeting with Grant at the Combine, giving them some connections to him. Tomlin and Khan weren’t at the Oregon Pro Day, either, but like with Grant the Steelers had a formal with Harmon at the Combine and had him in as a pre-draft visitor.

There hasn’t been a single connection to Nolen throughout the process, outside of a meeting at the Senior Bowl — and it’s important to note that players in those showcase games talk to all 32 teams — so it seems unlikely that Nolen, whom many have called the best pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in the class, is a realistic option for the Black and Gold in the first round.

The Steelers’ draft history dating back to 2010 shows that. From at least 2010 through 2023, every single one of the Steelers’ first-round picks had Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert or Omar Khan personally attend his Pro Day workout.

Only Troy Fautanu didn’t have Tomlin or Khan there, but OL coach Pat Meyer was there, and Fautanu was later a pre-draft visitor before the Steelers made him their first-round pick. Even Chase Claypool as a second-round pick in 2020 had Tomlin and Colbert interested in him from the start at that year’s Senior Bowl.

Think about that, though: Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward, David DeCastro, Jarvis Jones, Ryan Shazier, Bud Dupree, Artie Burns, T.J. Watt, Terrell Edmunds, Devin Bush, Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett and Broderick Jones all had the head coach and/or the GM at their Pro Day before becoming Steelers.

Some even had pre-draft visits, too.

Nolen hasn’t really had anything.

You never want to speak in absolutes in this industry but based on all the information we have to this point in the pre-draft process, it seems entirely unrealistic that Nolen is even an option for the Steelers at No. 21 overall regardless of how much one reporter says they like him.