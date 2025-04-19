Nine Potential Undrafted Free Agents The Steelers Could Have Interest In

The focus of each NFL draft is on the first seven rounds. But even after Mr. Irrelevant is known, the draft is far from over. Thus begins the undrafted free agency frenzy portion, the truly wide-open competition for each team to sign the best remaining talent who didn’t hear their name called on draft weekend. What undrafted gems could the Pittsburgh Steelers target? Here are nine names.

Two quick caveats. One, I won’t put down the most talented potential UDFAs because the Steelers’ old-school model doesn’t make them competitive for the team. The Steelers only offer signing bonus, not partial base salary guarantees, meaning they miss out on attracting the top UDFAs.

Also, before you ask (because I know you will). Boston College WR Dino Tomlin, Mike Tomlin’s son, could come to Pittsburgh but likely as a rookie tryout, not on a contract. Ditto for Slippery Rock DB Eddie Faulkner Jr., son of Steelers’ RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner. They won’t appear on the list for that reason. These are UDFAs, not tryouts.

Garrett Greene/QB West Virginia or Brett Gabbert/Miami (OH)

Putting two names here, in part because both feel like No. 4 quarterbacks. And in part because I’m not sure where Greene is playing at the NFL level. A college quarterback, there’s been buzz about him converting to wide receiver. At the Big 12 Pro Day, he ran routes with the receivers but Dane Brugler’s draft guide still lists him as a quarterback.

Either way, there are vibes to the Steelers’ No. 4 last year of John Rhys Plumlee. He came in as a quarterback but dabbled in receiver and special teamer throughout the summer. Greene could be in the same boat, running a strong 4.5 40 during his workout. That versatility could be a way to maximize a No. 4 spot that could otherwise see little action. Of course, that assumes Aaron Rodgers or another veteran signs, and who knows when that may happen.

Gabbert is short and battled injuries but stayed healthy in 2024. The younger brother of former first-round pick Blaine Gabbert, Brett came dangerously close to breaking Ben Roethlisberger’s school records. He fell just five touchdowns and 16 passing yards shy of taking top billing. Coaches praised his competitiveness and he reportedly had a fine Pro Day session. A rung higher on the UDFA list is Houston’s Donovan Smith.

Ja’Quinden Jackson/RB Arkansas

With old-school size that the Steelers like, Jackson tipped the scales at 236 pounds at his Pro Day. An ugly 4.75 40 time will crush him and none of his testing suggested even average athleticism, but that could allow Pittsburgh to add him to their 90-man roster.

He briefly began his college career playing quarterback but switched to running back early on, spending time at Texas, Utah and Arkansas. He led the latter two schools in rushing in 2023 and 2024.

Pittsburgh will draft a running back, making the Steelers a less-attractive destination for an undrafted player. But they’ve shown plenty of interest in Jackson at the Shrine Bowl and at his Pro Day, and the team can sell Jaylen Warren’s UDFA success as a reason for Jackson to sign.

Chris Tyree/WR-RET Virginia

Though the Steelers signed Kenneth Gainwell as a potential kick returner in addition to running back, Pittsburgh could still look for return help. This is a team that finished last in kick return average, unable to take advantage of the league’s new dynamic kickoff rules.

Tyree spent most of his college career at Notre Dame as a rotational runner from 2020-2022 before switching to wide receiver for 2023. He caught 26 passes for a healthy 18.6-yard average. Tyree transferred to Virginia for 2024, catching 24 passes with 11 rushes. But most of his work came underneath and his production suffered.

Still, he worked as a lead kick returner, something he did during his Notre Dame days. Tyree had over 450 kick return yards in 2020 and in 2023, returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown against Pitt. That’s certainly worth noting. With Steelers’ Area Scout Jimmy Noel in attendance, Tyree’s Pro Day testing was excellent. He ran a 4.39 40 with a 42-inch vertical and even put up an impressive 19 reps on the bench press despite weighing in at 5091, 192 pounds.

If not Tyree, keep an eye on UTSA WR Chris Carpenter and Toledo’s Jacquez Stuart as return options. Carpenter has four career return scores (three kicks, one punt) while Stuart led the NCAA in kick return average (32.7-yards) with three career scores.

Tru Edwards/WR La Tech

Cheating a bit since I mentioned Edwards in our NFL Draft “bloodlines” post. But it makes sense. Son of former Steelers’ first round pick Troy Edwards, the younger Edwards began his college days at Hawaii before transferring to La Tech where his father once dominated (still the NCAA record holder with 405 yards in one game).

After biding his time playing special teams, Edwards broke out in 2024. He led Conference USA with 84 receptions to pair with 986 yards and six touchdowns. He also served as the Bulldogs’ punt returner. Tru Edwards had a notable game against NC State, ping-ponging his way to this 71-yard touchdown.

He impressed at his Pro Day, running a respectable 4.57 at 6017, nearly 200 pounds with just under 10-inch hands. He jumped 39.5 inches in the vert, too. That should be enough to land him a low-level UDFA contract even if draftnik Dane Brugler has him ranked a lowly No. 125 on his WR list (just 10 spots ahead of Dino Tomlin, which is curious).

One last footnote I discovered following my bloodlines post. Edwards committed to Kentucky early this year in an attempt to receive an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility. He then went through his Pro Day and is listed scouting services. Initial reports indicated his waiver was likely to be denied but a recent release by the NCAA offered optimism he could be given an extra year. Head coach Mark Stoops recently sounded optimistic about his status but to date, nothing is finalized. Reporters covering the situation seem to have no clue which way it’s going to go.

Jacob Bayer/C Arkansas State

Taking a flier here with Bayer. He noted interest from Pittsburgh during the Senior Bowl and has good size at nearly 6’3, 306 pounds. Transferring up from FCS Lamar, he started two seasons at Arkansas State and was a top 10 PFF graded center in 2024.

He’s only played center but would likely be asked to give guard a chance as well to increase his versatility and roster value. Fun fact, he recovered from ACL surgery in just five months to be ready for 2024. Talk about a tough guy.

Sean Martin/DE West Virginia

Martin is the most draftable talent on the list. On paper, he profiles exactly like a Steelers’ 3-4 defensive end should. He’s 6053, 290 pounds with 35 1/4-inch arms. However, his build is leaner and slimmer than you might expect, and he could add muscle and bulk.

Still, he played plenty of snaps at defensive end in the Mountaineers’ front. With above-average foot speed, burst off the snap and good chase, there’s an athletic foundation to build from. He must get stronger and use his long arms more effectively in the running game but he’s durable, a scheme-fit, and staying local is a plus. Fun fact: He was the No. 1 recruit in the state of West Virginia, one spot ahead of Steelers’ center Zach Frazier. Martin and Frazier played against each other in high school and, of course, college. Here they are at a camp together and here’s a clip of them going at it early in their Mountaineer days.

Young boys in the cage ⚔️#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/d5OdJ5hGEz — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) August 15, 2020

Days after Frazier committed to West Virginia, Martin followed him. Maybe he follows him to Pittsburgh, too. He could be one of the higher-prized Steelers’ UDFAs with a sizeable signing bonus of $20,000-plus.

Nate Matlack/EDGE Pitt

Easy dots to connect here. Matlack spent just one year at Pitt after transferring in from Kansas State. With the Panthers, he posted eight tackles for loss and a career-high five sacks along with one forced fumble. At 6045, 254 pounds and 33-inch arms, he has prototypical EDGE size in the Steelers’ system. His 7.10 three cone is also a solid number.

Other EDGE rusher names to consider include Kent State’s Matt Harmon (who was in school for seven seasons), Jackson State’s Phillip Webb, and Minnesota’s Danny Striggow.

Kevin Knowles II/CB Florida State

Knowles is one of several Seminole defensive backs who will be in camps this summer, joining top 50 pick Azareye’h Thomas and Fentrell Cypress. But Knowles is the third leg of that stool and had a good Pro Day workout, testing on-field performance where Steelers’ unofficial scout Ike Taylor put him through drills.

Knowles weighed in at 5097, 189 pounds and ran a 4.48 40 with a gaudy 41-inch vertical and 10’6″ broad. A nickel corner for most of his career, he was briefly miscast at safety in 2023. He returned to the slot and played 431 snaps in 2024 and improved his tackling. Per PFF, he has over 1,500 career slot snaps, making him an experienced college nickel.

He would add slot competition between Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, and whoever else Pittsburgh puts in the mix.