NFL Announces 2025 Schedule Release Date

While in the heart of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, the NFL made a major announcement Thursday night regarding the 2025 its schedule.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe announced that the league will reveal the 2025 schedule on May 14, unveiling all the primetime games, holiday games, international matchup dates and more.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s a big deal, as they await the date for their Ireland matchup. They’ll also find out what primetime games they’ll play in and will have dates set for matchups against the 2025 opponents, which are already known.

We interrupt this Draft for an important announcement: 2025 NFL Schedule Release. Wednesday May 14. pic.twitter.com/CNcgWg3NdU — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2025

In the 2025 season, the Steelers will have home and road matchups in the AFC North against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. They’ll also have home dates with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers will have road matchups against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers.

Throughout much of the offseason after the Ireland game at Croke Park was announced, much of the speculation centered on the Steelers and Packers playing across the pond, which would have more intrigue if former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with the Steelers.

🚨2025 NFL Schedule Release🚨 The 2025 @NFL Schedule Powered by AWS will be released Wednesday, May 14 at 8p ET on @nflnetwork, https://t.co/nRwhsFxTMn, the NFL App & NFL+ 3-hour Schedule Release '25 show on @nflnetwork + coverage on The NFL Channel & ESPN2 Release:… pic.twitter.com/f2Sf3Ohao1 — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 25, 2025

But there’s a chance the Steelers could protect that game with Rodgers for Acrisure Stadium, which leaves the Ireland matchup in the air.

The NFL will unveil it all on May 14, giving fans, TV networks, and media members time to plan in advance, checking another key box in the whirlwind NFL offseason.