New Contract Details For Steelers OT Calvin Anderson Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract a few days ago and the details related to that deal have now surfaced. Anderson was an unrestricted free agent at the start of the 2025 NFL league year on March 11.

Anderson’s deal, according to the NFLPA, totals out to $4 million. It includes base salaries in 2025 and 2026 of $1.17 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Anderson also received a $830,000 signing bonus as part of the deal. That signing bonus, however, is the only fully guaranteed money in the contract. The cap charges for Anderson in 2025 and 2026 are set to be $1.585 million and $2.415 million, respectively.

After not being selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, Anderson signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. He has since spent time with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and a second stint with the Patriots. The Steelers originally signed Anderson last September after the start of the 2024 regular season.

A groin injury resulted in Anderson being placed on the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list late last season. Prior to that, he had appeared in four regular-season games and played a total of 11 offensive snaps.

For his NFL career to date, Anderson has appeared in 50 regular-season games and has made 14 starts. A versatile tackle, Anderson has logged 908 regular-season offensive snaps during his NFL career.