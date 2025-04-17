New Contract Details For Steelers G Max Scharping Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed veteran G Max Scharping to a one-year contract a few days ago and the details related to that deal have finally surfaced. The numbers are as expected as it is a veteran benefit deal, according to the NFLPA.

Scharping’s deal totals out to $1.3375 million, and it includes a minimum base salary of $1.17 million in addition to a roster bonus of $167,500, the only fully guaranteed money in the deal.

As a veteran benefit contract, only $1.03 million of Scharping’s base salary will count against the Steelers’ 2025 salary cap. That is the minimum amount for a player with two credited NFL seasons. Additionally, Scharping’s roster bonus will count against the cap. This means that Scharping’s 2025 cap charge is set to be $1.1975 million.

Scharping enters the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and displaces a player with a salary of $1.03 million. This means that the Steelers effectively used $167,500 in available salary cap space to sign Scharping.

For his NFL career, Scharping, who was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, has registered 81 regular season games played with 33 total starts. Since being drafted by the Texans, the Northern Illinois product has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and the Steelers.

Last season the Steelers signed Scharping off the Commanders’ the practice squad in October. He went on to dress for two games with the Steelers in 2024 and logged a total of seven offensive snaps and one more on special teams.

Scharping, a position-flexible guard, will turn 29 in August and likely resume wearing No. 64 with the Steelers this offseason.

The Steelers now have 76 players under contract. The team also has $32,198,266 in 2025 salary cap space when it comes to its Rule of 51 accounting.