Multiple Potential Steelers Targets Named Mel Kiper Jr.’s Favorite Prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and there are a number of directions the Pittsburgh Steelers can go with their six picks in the draft. On Sunday, Mel Kiper Jr. put out a list of his favorite prospects at every position, and a few players that the Steelers could target were among Kiper’s favorites. RB Dylan Sampson, who visited Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, was named his favorite running back. WR Savion Williams, who also visited Pittsburgh ahead of the draft, was listed as Kiper’s favorite wide receiver prospect.

While those were the only two pre-draft visitors on Kiper’s list, there are other connections. The Steelers sent assistant offensive line coach Isaac Williams to William & Mary’s Pro Day to see OT Charles Grant, with whom the team also had a formal meeting at the 2025 NFL Combine. Grant was listed as Kiper’s favorite offensive tackle, while CB Upton Stout, who met with the Steelers at the Combine, was Kiper’s favorite corner.

Finally, S Andrew Mukuba, whom the Steelers saw at Texas’ Pro Day and met with ahead of that event, was Kiper’s favorite safety in the class.

At some point throughout the process, the Steelers meet with almost every player in the draft, be it at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, Pro Days, or through pre-draft visits. But it’s notable when the team has multiple touchpoints with a player, like they did with Sampson, hosting him for a pre-draft visit after an informal meeting at the Combine. The team also sent wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and area scout Jared Highberger to Tennessee’s Pro Day.

Kiper praised Sampson’s ability to be a home run hitter out of the backfield, with 12 explosive runs last season, but also gave credit to his ability to score from the goal line.

“I see burst and conviction on the tape — he sees the hole, commits, and explodes through the gap. At 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, Sampson runs with fierceness and contact balance, with 820 of his yards coming after first contact. Those traits are also useful at the goal line, where he can power in for six points. Inside 3 yards, he scored on eight of his 11 carries last season.”

Kiper writes that Sampson could be a “really good third-or-fourth-round pick.”

He compared Williams to current Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson, as he has the versatility to line up out wide or in the backfield. As for Grant, Kiper admits he needs time to develop but believes he has the traits necessary to succeed in the NFL.

The Steelers could certainly take a swing on a mid-round offensive tackle, and that’s where Grant is projected to land.

Obviously, it’s no guarantee the Steelers wind up with any of the players on Kiper’s list. But it’s notable that the team has shown continued interest in multiple players that Kiper likes, and it’ll be interesting to see the haul the Steelers ultimately come up with later this week.