‘Model Of Consistency’ Steelers Are ‘Best Fit’ For Shedeur Sanders, Says Former NFL GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves between a rock and a hard place at quarterback. While they’re waiting on Aaron Rodgers, it’s unclear if he’ll even return to football. Therefore, they could turn to the draft to find a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders could be an option for them. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon believes Pittsburgh would be a great spot for Sanders.

“In a perfect scenario, I think the best fit for Shedeur is Pittsburgh,” Carthon said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “People have criticized him because he’s only played for Coach [Deion Sanders]. That’s been his only coach. Although he’s had different offensive coordinators throughout his career, the consistency and the message and the tone for the organization has come from one person.

“What NFL quarterback-needy team is the model of consistency? Pittsburgh. We’re talking about an organization that has only had three head coaches since 1969.”

If nothing else, the Steelers have been consistent. They don’t tend to make rash moves. Now, that isn’t always a good thing, but it has cemented their reputation as a stable franchise. They could provide a nice environment for a rookie quarterback to grow.

For many rookie quarterbacks, the team they get drafted by largely defines their fate. Look at Sam Darnold. Taken by the New York Jets with the third pick in the 2018 draft, Darnold looked like a bust. However, he had a fantastic season in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. In a more stable environment, Darnold look like a very capable quarterback.

Kenny Pickett is another good example. While Pickett hasn’t blossomed in the NFL, the Steelers didn’t do him many favors after they drafted him. Their offense was a mess for most of Pickett’s tenure with them. Matt Canada was brutal as an offensive coordinator. The Steelers were still trying to rebuild their offensive line, too.

That doesn’t absolve Pickett of all blame, but the Steelers could’ve done a better job of supporting him. Now, they’re in a slightly different position. Their offensive line is coming together, with a few solid building blocks. They have top-notch receiving threats in DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Arthur Smith looks capable as a play caller. In Pittsburgh, Sanders could find success.

Consistency usually helps rookie quarterbacks settle in. While the Steelers might not have the best offense in the league, they also aren’t as much of a mess as other teams. Despite their quarterback issues, they’ve continued to fight for a playoff spot. Although they’ve failed to actually win a postseason game in almost 10 years, maybe Sanders could help change that.