Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: April 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, here is another mock draft that projects players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) KENNETH GRANT/DL/MICHIGAN

The Steelers need to bulk up their defensive line, and a prime candidate they could target on Day 1 is Michigan DL Kenneth Grant. The 6-4, 331-pounder is a menace in the middle, having posted 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks in 2024.

Grant is a stout run defender who possesses the size and strength to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. He also has sneaky athleticism at that size, making him a competent pass rusher as well. Pairing Grant with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton would give Pittsburgh a formidable trio inside to bolster a run defense that struggled at the end of last season.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) KALEB JOHNSON/RB/IOWA

Pittsburgh may need add a feature back after losing Najee Harris in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Steelers signed Kenneth Gainwell but could use a back with better size to round out their backfield.

Enter Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson. He is projected to go a little higher than here in the middle of the third round, but his testing at the NFL Combine wasn’t exceptional. That may depress his draft stock. Still, the 6-1, 224-pound Johnson is a quality rusher with the size that Pittsburgh desires in its feature backs. He displays good patience, burst, and can catch the ball out of the backfield, making him a potential lead back in a committee with Jaylen Warren and Gainwell.

ROUND 4 (#123 OVERALL) SAI’VION JONES/EDGE/LSU

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to bolster their EDGE depth after cutting OLB Preston Smith. LSU EDGE Sai’vion Jones has a similar build to Smith at 6053, 280 pounds with good length. He excels at setting the edge against the run while winning with his bull rush and bend as a pass rusher.

Jones also saw some time inside as a 5-tech during the Senior Bowl and held his own there. He can be brought in as a traditional stand-up edge rusher who can tried inside after adding some weight to give Pittsburgh an athletic 5-tech who can play up and down the line of scrimmage.

ROUND 5 (#156 OVERALL) UPTON STOUT/CB/WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers could look to add more competition at nickel cornerback, and Western Kentucky’s Upton Stout fits the bill at this point in the draft. Stout lacks ideal length and size (5084, 181 pounds), but he makes up for it with his play demeanor and aggressiveness. He is a physical corner who is active in run support with the combativeness in coverage that Pittsburgh desires in its nickel defenders.

Stout can compete with Beanie Bishop Jr. for the slot role and still contribute in dime packages and on special teams. Should he prove to be a quality gunner, Stout can secure a roster spot and look to expand his role on the defensive side of the ball within his first season or two in the league.

ROUND 6 (#185 OVERALL) JALEN TRAVIS/OT/IOWA STATE

Right now, the Steelers’ depth chart at offensive tackle behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu is rather thin. While expectations are that they will add a veteran in free agency, turning to the draft may be wise considering that Jones will be heading into Year 4 of his deal in 2026.

Enter Iowa State’s Jalen Travis, who played both left and right tackle in college. He has great size and length at 6076, 339 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. He is a capable run blocker who also flashes in pass protection but still needs to develop different intricacies of his game to be a reliable contributor at the next level. Travis can compete for the swing tackle role as a rookie with the upside to become a starter down the road.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL) RILEY LEONARD/QB/NOTRE DAME

The Steelers close out the draft by adding depth at quarterback in Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard. In this scenario, Pittsburgh has added another capable starting option (i.e. Aaron Rodgers) while also having Mason Rudolph as the No. 2 behind him, giving the team the chance to add a late-round rookie to groom.

Leonard is a quality player, having good size and athleticism (6-4, 216 pounds) for the position. He was a problem for opposing teams on the ground, rushing for over 900 yards last season. He has room to grow as a passer, needing to work on his accuracy and delivery. But he has the arm talent and the poise to become a good backup/spot starter in the league with time.