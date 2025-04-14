Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: April 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to bolster their roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, here is another mock draft that projects players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) SHEDUER SANDERS/QB/COLORADO

Say one of the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns select Miami, FL QB Cam Ward with one of the top two picks in the draft, but the other passes on Shedeur Sanders for a guy like EDGE Abdul Carter or WR/CB Travis Hunter. In this scenario, there is a very realistic chance that Sanders could slide. The Giants could draft Sanders, but they have already signed Russell Wilson and Jamies Winston this offseason while teams like New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis have arguably bigger needs they need to address. When you start looking at the board as constructed, Sanders falling within Pittsburgh’s range of the draft is a realistic possibility.

When it comes to Sanders, HC Mike Tomlin and the organization have always been pedigree guys, and Sanders is about as “pedigree” as you can get. He has proven to be an effective leader at the lower levels at Jackson State as well as at Colorado, demonstrating poise as well as the ability to make crucial plays in crunch time.

He has plenty of things that need to be worked on from the neck up but given the Steelers’ dire need at the position and their due diligence by bringing him in for a pre-draft visit, it could be hard to see Pittsburgh passing on Sanders should he indeed fall to No. 21 overall in less than two weeks.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) JOSHUA FARMER/DL/FLORIDA STATE

The Steelers need to address their defensive line, and if they fail to do so on Day 1 of the draft, they likely will need to target a quality prospect on Day 2. Joshua Farmer doesn’t have the ideal height Pittsburgh looks for in its defensive linemen, but he weighs over 300 pounds and has impressive 35-inch arms. He plays with a relentless motor, flashing at the Senior Bowl as a stocky energizer bunny both in run defense as well as a pass rusher.

Farmer has been brought in for a pre-draft visit, showing that the Steelers’ interest is there in the middle-round prospect who can play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front and add more youth and juice to Pittsburgh’s defensive line.

ROUND 4 (#123 OVERALL) OLLIE GORDON II/RB/OKLAHOMA STATE

The Steelers need to add a big-bodied back to their backfield after losing Najee Harris in free agency, and they have been doing their due diligence at the position throughout this draft process. One player they brought in for a pre-draft visit is Ollie Gordon II, whom they saw at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, getting very acquainted with the 6013, 226-pounder.

Gordon didn’t run super well in the 40-yard dash with a 4.61 official time, but he’s more of a bruiser anyway who fits what Pittsburgh has had in the past with Harris, James Connor, and Le’Veon Bell. He’s one season removed from rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, showing he can carry the load if needed. He would be a good fit alongside Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield next season.

ROUND 5 (#156 OVERALL) SEBASTIAN CASTRO/S/IOWA

The Steelers signed S Juan Thornhill to replace Damontae Kazee in the secondary, but with the team showing a fair amount of interest in the position this draft cycle, perhaps it is looking for more of a long-term investment. Sebastian Castro is more of a strong safety who knows how to come downhill against the run.

He is a throwback with a rugged, physical demeanor. He is capable of covering tight ends and making zone drops, and he has good instincts to make plays in coverage. He can come in and contribute immediately on special teams as well as a nickel on sub-packages, giving Pittsburgh a deep, versatile safety room.

ROUND 6 (#185 OVERALL) JACK NELSON/OT/WISCONSIN

The Steelers re-signed OT Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal recently, but they shouldn’t be comfortable with him as their top option at swing tackle behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu.

Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson is a great middle-round target for Pittsburgh to add to bring in more competition, having the measurables (6-7, 316 pounds) as well as the experience as a four-year starter at both left tackle and left guard. He can stand to fill out his frame more, but his superior length and quick feet make him a promising developmental tackle who could one day push for a starting job.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL) YAHYA BLACK/DL/IOWA

The Steelers close out this mock draft by selecting Iowa DL Yahya Black in the seventh round, double-dipping at the position. Black is more of a nose tackle while Josh Farmer is more of a base defensive end, and Black brings ideal size, strength, and mass to the equation at 6056, 336 pounds with 35-inch arms.

He doesn’t bring much as a pass rusher, but Black can eat up double teams and push the pocket as a run stopper, exactly what Pittsburgh needs in the middle of its defense. He has been brought in for a pre-draft visit and would be a great player at the end of the draft to develop into a rotational player to help shore up Pittsburgh’s run defense on early downs.