Mina Kimes: Steelers ‘By Far My Favorite’ Landing Spot For QB Shedeur Sanders

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders visited the Steelers’ facility yesterday and came away impressed. He met with all concerned, including HC Mike Tomlin, but will that be the first of many meetings? While the Steelers need a quarterback, few expect Sanders to last until the 21st-overall pick in the draft.

Regardless of the likelihood of that outcome, it seems many would like that to happen. Mina Kimes, for example, called the Steelers her “preferred spot for Shedeur Sanders” on NFL Live on ESPN. Sanders is regarded as the second-best quarterback in this draft class, behind Cam Ward.

Ward is expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, but it’s unclear when the next domino falls. The Cleveland Browns hold the second-overall selection, but would Shedeur and Deion Sanders allow that to happen without a fuss? Deion yesterday acknowledged that a team regularly drafting in the top of the draft is not an ideal situation.

So why do Kimes and others want to see Sanders with the Steelers? “They have a really good receiving trio now in DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and their tight end, Pat Freiermuth”, she said. “I think the offensive line is heading in the right direction, particularly on the interior. We’ll see what they get out of their former first-round draft pick, Troy Fautanu, now that he’s healthy”. And she believes that he fits their offensive vision.

“I also think Arthur Smith would like Sanders’ skill set, particularly his willingness to throw accurately over the middle of the field”, Kimes said of the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. “Last year, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson aren’t really quarterbacks who target that part of the field. Arthur Smith really prioritizes it”.

Of course, sometimes Arthur Smith chooses not to throw over the middle of the field—or claims to. Sanders comes into the league more NFL-ready than many passers, granted. And he has considerable poise and knowledge of the game, but does he have franchise talent?

More to the point, do the Steelers have what Shedeur Sanders needs to succeed in the NFL? He talked about how he takes notes during his pre-draft meetings with teams, mentally, anyway. He wants to know, with each team he visits, what would be required of him to turn the team around.

One wonders how far away from succeeding Sanders sees the Steelers as being. While Mina Kimes wants to “ship them together”, even she admitted they are not a finished product. They need another running back, she noted, perhaps a slot receiver, and still more offensive linemen. And that’s not even getting to the defensive side of the ball.

All that said, Kimes still holds that “the Pittsburgh Steelers are by far my favorite” for Shedeur Sanders. But is Sanders the Steelers’ favorite player at 21, and by how much? Because there is a good chance he won’t even be available at 21, so they would have to go up to get him.