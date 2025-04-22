Mike Tomlin Comfortable With Jaylen Warren As RB1

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown plenty of interest in running backs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, hosting nine of them for pre-draft visits and meeting with many throughout the pre-draft process. While Pittsburgh has shown interest in the class, it apparently doesn’t signify any worry about RB Jaylen Warren.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during a pre-draft press conference that the team is confident that Warren can handle the RB1 role.

“I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so. He got hampered by injuries some in 2024. He appears to be ready to answer that. I know he’s excited for his opportunity. I don’t think myself or anyone within the organization question his talents in regards to his ability to manage that role,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Warren has split carries and been behind Najee Harris in Pittsburgh’s running back pecking order over the first three seasons of his career, but with Harris leaving in free agency to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, Warren is currently slated to be the team’s starter. Pittsburgh also signed RB Kenneth Gainwell this offseason and will likely take a running back in the draft, but Tomlin essentially confirmed that the team views Warren as its top guy.

Warren did miss time last season with injuries, sitting out two games with a knee sprain after straining his hamstring in the preseason. He still managed to play in 15 games, rushing 120 times for 511 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 receptions out of the backfield. Warren was a weapon as a receiver out of the backfield in 2023 with 61 receptions, and he can handle a bigger role as a receiver and a runner in 2025.

Pittsburgh’s interest in the running back class makes sense given that it’s a deep and talented group. Even last season the team at times relied on three running backs, with Harris, Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson all factoring in. The need for another back to complement Jaylen Warren and Gainwell can be addressed at some point in the draft, and with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s penchant for running the football, having three running backs the team can rely on is necessary, especially with injuries an inevitable part of the game.

Warren’s been very productive as a second running back in the past. Stepping into a bigger role could help him increase his production and prove himself as a starter and one of the top backs in the league, even if the Steelers do draft a running back this week.