Mike Mayock Endorses Shedeur Sanders To Pittsburgh

If the Steelers decide to draft QB Shedeur Sanders, they have the approval of draft expert Mike Mayock. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show yesterday, he was discussing the draft when he reached the Steelers. They have an obvious need at the position, but is Sanders the right answer? Mayock explained why he believes it could work there.

“I do like Shedeur Sanders to Pittsburgh”, he said of the Steelers taking their quarterback in the first round. “I like the head coach in Pittsburgh an awful lot. I don’t think, in my mind, it should preclude an Aaron Rodgers deal. As a matter of fact, I would embrace that if I was Pittsburgh, and I would love Shedeur to sit a year behind a Hall of Fame NFL quarterback”.

Aaron Rodgers is the other elephant in the room. Pittsburgh has a standing offer for him, but it’s not clear if he will ever sign it. If he does, it’s safe to assume he is their starter for 2025. But that is a one-year situation, most likely, so should not affect the draft. And whether he is prepared to play big brother or not, it doesn’t matter.

“Even if Aaron doesn’t want to ‘be a mentor’ to anybody, that’s fine. What [Shedeur Sanders] can pick up from this guy in a year is mind-boggling”, Mayock said. “I’d rather not throw him to the dogs Year 1”.

While everybody expects the Titans to draft QB Cam Ward first overall, everything after that is unclear. Recent indications see the Browns not taking a quarterback at 2, but the Giants up next are a candidate. Sanders has been mocked anywhere between there and the Steelers at 21, so it’s quite a range.

It is, in my estimation, a reflection of the battle between quality and positional value. If people really thought this was a strong QB class, there would be at least three going in the top 10. But it’s not, so you have possibly Sanders as the second quarterback off the board to the Steelers at 21.

And that would be just fine as far as Mayock is concerned. Especially if the Steelers put Sanders in a situation where he can sit. While he noted an improving offensive line and the DK Metcalf trade, he doesn’t think the Steelers are quite ready for him.

As is always the case, he also cited Mike Tomlin as a reason to be comfortable with Sanders in Pittsburgh. And he mentioned facing less pressure if he fell out of the top 20 rather than going in the top five. Odds are wherever he lands, that team will want to know something sooner than later, though. And if Sanders isn’t starting by 2026, then that’s a concern.