McShay: TreVeyon Henderson Would Be Great Fit For Steelers, Some Inside Building Love OSU RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a true, No. 1 running back ahead of the 2025 season, especially after losing former first-round pick Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

While Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell project as an explosive pairing, the Steelers still need some significant help at the position.

One name that continues to generate quite a bit of buzz regarding the Black and Gold is Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Steelers checked all the boxes with the Buckeyes star running back, hosting him for a pre-draft visit, attending Ohio State Pro Day, and holding a formal meeting with him at the NFL Combine.

With those boxes checked, Henderson has emerged as a dark-horse first-round candidate for the Black and Gold.