McCorkle: The Five Best Steelers First-Round Options

The 2025 NFL Draft is just 10 days away, which means it’s time to start pulling on all the work and information we’ve gathered over the last three months to make some educated guesses on what will ultimately happen. Our Steelers Depot team will soon start to roll out the final predictive mock drafts, but I thought it would be fun to put some of the first-round options in ranked order.

Staying as realistic as possible given projected draft range and pre-draft interest from the Steelers, here are my top five options in the first round in reverse order.

5. RB Omarion Hampton – UNC

I am not in love with the idea of a first-round running back in this deep class, but they’ve shown interest in Hampton, and he would fit really well with what they already have in the room. He would alleviate the need for Jaylen Warren to step into a three-down role, and there is a much better chance for success than Najee Harris had four years ago. The offensive line has a real chance to start performing well with all the recent investments made in it. That’s something Najee Harris never had the luxury of working with.

Omarion Hampton Scouting Report

4. DT Kenneth Grant – Michigan

A good portion of you probably have Grant circled as your top guy, and that is totally fair. I would be perfectly happy with this pick, but I have my concerns about his ability to be disruptive in the passing game and therefore have a larger role than a two-down run stopper. Those skills need a lot of work still, and I am wary of assuming Grant will simply develop those skills at some point.

The Steelers need a big run stopper, but I would prefer a player who is more versatile to line up inside and out in the first round. There are plenty of big guys (Jamaree Caldwell) who can be had well into Day 3.

Unless Grant is the mystery player who will be coming in for a visit tomorrow, he is the only player on this list the Steelers don’t have a pre-draft visit with.

Kenneth Grant Scouting Report

3. S Nick Emmanwori – South Carolina

It’s been a while since the Steelers have made a luxury pick by taking the best player available. Emmanwori, to me, would be getting back to the strategy of drafting for value rather than need. If Malaki Starks is the first safety off the board then Emmanwori will likely be available, and the Steelers had him in for a visit.

He had one of the freakiest workouts in NFL Combine history and has everything you could possibly want in a defensive back. He can play deep, in the box, or in the slot. He is a good tackler, capable of blitzing from the secondary, and has great instincts in coverage to pair with his elite athleticism.

I wouldn’t worry too much about him not seeing the field in Year 1. He could easily be the Steelers’ starting slot player for most of the season. Need I remind you that Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott are only signed through the 2025 season and Minkah Fitzpatrick is entering the last couple years of his contract. They can’t let the safety position reach a point of desperation. Not in the AFC North against Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Nick Emmanwori Scouting Report

2. QB Shedeur Sanders – Colorado

This is where I expect to get the most flak, and I am okay with that. If Sanders falls – and it looks like he may – then I would consider picking him over anybody else on this list. If the Steelers have a conviction about Sanders being a future franchise quarterback, they shouldn’t pass on that opportunity for anything.

We have spent most of this offseason saying the Steelers need to take big swings every year on the position until they find their guy. This would be the first big swing.

Sanders’ accuracy, leadership and competitive toughness are attractive traits, and the Steelers love their NFL bloodlines and the high pedigree that comes with them. Sanders is practically NFL royalty, and he has a history of turning bad programs into winners.

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report

1. DT Derrick Harmon – Oregon

He has been my top option for months and he will remain that way into the draft. The Steelers finally had him in for a pre-draft visit last week to prove their interest in him. Harmon talked about Cameron Heyward being his favorite player at the Combine, so how could you not love this pick? He’d have an opportunity to learn from the player he models his game after.

At 6044, 313 pounds and with 34 3/8-inch arms, Harmon is the prototype for what the Steelers look for in a base end. He has plenty of size to also slide inside to play over guards. He can stop the run, and he can rush the passer. Best of all, he has experience doing exactly what the Steelers would ask of him in college. He is ready to step in and make an impact right away for the Steelers.

Derrick Harmon Scouting Report