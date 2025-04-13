McCorkle: Steelers Mock Draft (Version 3.0)

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away at this point, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly done with their pre-draft visits. There are six more remaining this upcoming week, but only three more that are unknown players with reports on UCF RB R.J. Harvey, Texas RB Jaydon Blue and Syracuse QB Kyle McCord.

The last mock draft I did was right before the trade to acquire DK Metcalf. I structured that mock as if the Steelers would end up making a big splash at wide receiver in free agency. I was close, but now there is an extra challenge to work around without having a second-round pick.

In positive news for the Steelers, NFL GM Jason Licht said that second-round players are more or less the same quality as what you will find in the fourth round in this year’s draft. Things level out pretty quickly, which will still give Pittsburgh an opportunity to find quality starters even into day three of the draft.

I will reserve my final mock draft next week for what I think the Steelers will ultimately do, but I want to go through one more scenario with my version 3.0. What would the rest of the draft look like if they go with a quarterback in the first round?

Let’s get into it.

Round 1 – 21st Overall: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado – 6014, 212 pounds

Analysis: It would be irresponsible to ignore Pittsburgh’s interest in quarterbacks. The Pro Day trail and the pre-draft visit list made it very clear that quarterbacks are being considered, and there are multiple potential first-round players they have their eyes on. Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe are the other names that have gotten some first-round buzz that they Steelers have paid close attention to.

It sounds like the visit with Sanders went exceedingly well, and I could see the Steelers falling in love with the pedigree and winning track record that he demonstrated in college. Sanders falling all the way to No. 21 really isn’t that far fetched if you go through the various scenarios, especially if New York and Cleveland take Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter at the top of the draft.

Art Rooney II said the Steelers would look for a quarterback in this draft or the next, so nobody should be discounting the possibility of a first-round pick spent on the position.

Others Considered: QB Jaxson Dart, DL Derrick Harmon, S Nick Emmanwori

Previous selection: DL Walter Nolen (1.0), DL Derrick Harmon (2.0)

Round 3 – 83rd Overall: Joshua Farmer/DT Florida State – 6032, 305 pounds.

Analysis: I have a very hard time believing that a defensive lineman won’t be one of their first two picks. I have been a long time believer in the first-round DL for Pittsburgh, but staying true to this exercise we aren’t able to grab one until the third round. Most of the bigger names should be gone, but Joshua Farmer has a chance to still be around.

At 305 pounds and with 35-inch arms, he has the frame to hold up inside or outside on the Steelers’ d-line. Most of his experience is 3-tech, so that would be his starting point. But he’d make another versatile piece for the future alongside Keeanu Benton. The Steelers had a pre-draft visit with Farmer and director of college scouting Dan Colbert was present at his Pro Day.

Other Considered: DT Darius Alexander, RB RJ Harvey, S Andrew Mukuba

Previous selection: DL Darius Alexander (1.0), RB DJ Giddens (2.0)

Round 4 – 123rd Overall: Bhayshul Tuten/RB Virginia Tech – 5092, 206 pounds

Analysis: I have been leaning towards a big-bodied running back to round out a group of small running backs alongside Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, but there is also a case to be made for grabbing a speedster who can break double or triple explosive plays that have been missing from the running game for years.

Tuten was the fastest running back at the combine with a 4.32-second 40-yard dash. Not only is he explosive and fast, but he runs with power. This isn’t just another Dri Archer or Chris Rainey. Tuten can lower his pads and absorb hits at 206 pounds. He also offers versatility as a return specialist and a receiver out of the backfield.

Others Considered: QB Will Howard, DL Vernon Broughton, WR Isaac TeSlaa

Previous selection: RB Damien Martinez (1.0), WR Kyle Williams (2.0)

Round 5 – 156th Overall: Ty Robinson/DL Nebraska – 6051, 288 pounds

Analysis: If the Steelers don’t draft a first-round D-lineman, then I would really like to see them be aggressive with double dipping at the position. They shouldn’t be shy to invest in the trenches on defense like they did on offense over the last couple years. Ty Robinson would be great value here and he checks all the boxes for what the Steelers look for at the position. He fits better as a base end in the Steelers’ 3-4 defense and would make a good complementary piece to Farmer in the third round.

Others Considered: OL Jackson Slater, RB Trevor Etienne, ILB Jeffrey Bassa

Previous selection: CB Upton Stout (1.0), QB Kurtis Rourke (2.0)

Round 6 – 185th Overall: Caleb Ransaw/DB Tulane – 5113, 197 pounds

Analysis: The Steelers could stand to add some more competition to Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot and Ransaw played primarily in the slot over the last two seasons at Tulane. Director of player scouting Mark Sadowski was at Tulane’s Pro Day.

Others Considered: S Jordan Hancock, RB Woody Marks, TE CJ Dippre

Round 7 – 229th Overall: Konata Mumpfield/WR Pitt – 5113, 186 pounds

Analysis: Mumpfield is one of the smoothest route runners in this draft class, and that skill usually translates well to the next level. He has all the hearts and smarts in the world, and the Steelers always place a big emphasis on that. The Steelers have deep threats, but they need somebody who can consistently get open and Mumpfield has the potential to develop into that for this offense.

Others Considered: OT Hollin Pierce, S Craig Woodson, LB Carson Bruener

Previous selection: FB Brock Lampe (1.0), DL Yahya Black (2.0)

