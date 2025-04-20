McCorkle: Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Final Version)

My goal with these final mock drafts is always to predict the actual outcome. Usually I go into the draft hoping I get at least one pick correct. But this year expectations are higher after correctly pegging Mason McCormick in the fourth and nailing Roman Wilson (albeit not at the exact spot) last year. This year feels a little different with a number of different routes the Pittsburgh Steelers can take. A quarterback in the first round might dramatically change how the rest of the draft plays out, for example.

You can check out my previous versions below. Version three is the only one so far that happened post DK Metcalf trade which obviously shifted the thinking pretty dramatically.

Version 1.0, Version 2.0, Version 3.0

Without further ado, here is my final predictive Steelers mock draft.

Round 1 – 21st Overall: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado – 6014, 212 pounds

Analysis: I have been singularly focused on the idea of drafting a defensive lineman in the first round all along, but there has been way more smoke surrounding potential first-round quarterbacks late in the process. It’s too much to ignore at this point. With the report that they have a first-round grade on Jaxson Dart, I have this narrowed down to either Shedeur Sanders or Dart. If Sanders is there, I have a feeling he will be the pick. All signs point to him falling.

The Steelers love their bloodlines and Sanders is practically NFL royalty. He is the most NFL ready of the quarterbacks this year. With a decent offensive line, many of the issues in Sanders’ game could be remedied. Despite the Kenny Pickett PTSD, he is a much better prospect than Pickett was just a few years ago.

Aaron Rodgers feels halfway into retirement and I can’t see the Steelers settling on Mason Rudolph and a mid-round rookie to be their top two quarterbacks in 2025. The depth of the defensive line class could make them comfortable with waiting, and that’s what I think they’ll ultimately do.

Others Considered: QB Jaxson Dart, DL Derrick Harmon, S Nick Emmanwori

Previous selection: DL Walter Nolen (1.0), DL Derrick Harmon (2.0), QB Shedeur Sanders (3.0)

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report

Round 3 – 83rd Overall: Darius Alexander/DT Toledo – 6037, 305 pounds.

Analysis: The long wait to the third round will be nerve-racking, but there should still be quality options along the D-line. I can’t see them heading into Day Three of the draft without one. With a quarterback, that forces the issue with a defensive lineman here.

Alexander was in for a pre-draft visit and they showed strong interest in him during the Senior Bowl. He has the size and length to hold up anywhere along the defensive line and he can be a plus player against the run and pass.

Other Considered: QB Will Howard, RB RJ Harvey, CB Darien Porter

Previous selection: DL Darius Alexander (1.0), RB DJ Giddens (2.0), DT Joshua Farmer (3.0)

Darius Alexander Scouting Report

Round 4 – 123rd Overall: Jamaree Caldwell/DT Oregon – 6021, 332 pounds

Analysis: Darius Alexander helps solve one problem, but the Steelers need a big man in the middle who can eat up space. Caldwell is the perfect size for that and he still offers some juice as a pass rusher. He was one of the quickest guys off the line at the Senior Bowl when he was 342 pounds. Now he is probably closer to 325 or 330 after making it his goal to get to 325 by the start of his first season.

If the Steelers are going to pass on a D-lineman in the first round, then I think they will double dip sooner rather than later. This is yet another pre-draft visitor, so the interest is clearly there.

Others Considered: WR Savion Williams, DL Vernon Broughton, S Malachi Moore

Previous selection: RB Damien Martinez (1.0), WR Kyle Williams (2.0), RB Bhayshul Tuten (3.0)

Jamaree Caldwell Scouting Report

Round 5 – 156th Overall: Jaydon Blue/RB Texas – 5090, 196 pounds

Analysis: If it were up to me I would like the team to get a bigger body to round out the room, but they have looked at plenty of smaller and speedier backs. This is later than most would prefer for a back, but it’s the deepest position in the draft.

Blue was one of nine in for a pre-draft visit and there was a strong contingent of decision makers at the Texas Pro Day. This would give the team a home-run threat. Blue would allow them to stress defenses horizontally and occasionally break the big play. Those are two areas where the Steelers have struggled in recent years.

Others Considered: QB Quinn Ewers, DB Upton Stout, S Sebastian Castro

Previous selection: CB Upton Stout (1.0), QB Kurtis Rourke (2.0), Ty Robinson (3.0)

Jaydon Blue Scouting Report

Round 6 – 185th Overall: Isaac TeSlaa/WR Arkansas – 6035, 214 pounds

Analysis: TeSlaa is everything the Steelers, and more specifically Arthur Smith, like in a receiver. He is big, athletic, he can block and he is tough over the middle. He can be a big slot or a threat on the outside.

His college production was limited, but he only converted to receiver in college after playing quarterback, and there’s plenty of room for growth. Best of all, he can play gunner on special teams while he develops on offense.

Others Considered: S Craig Woodson, WR Bru McCoy, TE CJ Dippre

Isaac TeSlaa Scouting Report

Round 7 – 229th Overall: Rayuan Lane III/S Navy – 5107, 200 pounds

Analysis: With Ryan Watts ‘ status in question after a serious offseason surgery, they should look to add some more developmental talent in the secondary. Lane has smooth hips, quick feet and a high football IQ. He is a ready-made special teamer who can develop into his role on defense.

Others Considered: OT Hollin Pierce, S Craig Woodson, LB Carson Bruener

Previous selection: FB Brock Lampe (1.0), DL Yahya Black (2.0), Konata Mumpfield (3.0)

Rayuan Lane III Scouting Report