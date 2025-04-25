‘Mason Rudolph?!’: Ryan Clark Incredulous Steelers Passed On QB Shedeur Sanders

Ryan Clark wanted the Steelers to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders—he was not happy when he didn’t get his wish. Not only did they pass on Sanders, they passed on a quarterback in the first round—with no second-round pick. Now a sports commentator and podcaster, Clark doesn’t hide his Steelers allegiance. And he can’t stand when he feels like his former team isn’t improving.

Clark’s The Pivot podcast shared his candid reaction to the Steelers passing on Shedeur Sanders and drafting defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. Arms crossed with his two co-hosts, he seemed incredulous by the decision. “What the hell?!”, he shouted—and continued to shout. “Mason Rudolph?! Mason Rudolph?! He went to Tennessee and got worse”!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pivot Podcast (@thepivot)

Minus Sanders or another top draft pick, Mason Rudolph is atop the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart. They have an offer to Aaron Rodgers, but he has not signed a deal as of the first night of the draft. The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round in 2018, leaving only in 2024 for the Titans. While there, he started five games, posting a 1-4 record. Tennessee selected QB Cam Ward with the first-overall pick last night.

“You know what we’re gonna do? Oh, let’s wait for Aaron”! Clark said in a mocking tone. He previously said the Steelers should sell the farm to trade up for Shedeur Sanders and cease pursuing Rodgers. “We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we’re a four. We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers! We’re supposed to be acting like a 10”!

Clark did allow that Derrick Harmon “really is a good player”, but without Shedeur Sanders, the Steelers’ defense “better play like the 2008 Steelers, because we ain’t gonna score but six damn points”!

The Steelers did rank eighth in scoring defense last season, allowing 20.4 points per game. But they only scored 22.4 points per game (ranking 16th). While they did add an explosive wide receiver in DK Metcalf, they are looking for another running back. On top of that, they are counting on their recent investments in their offensive line to pan out.

Oh, and they don’t have an obvious starting quarterback yet. Many in the local media even before the Steelers passed on Shedeur Sanders believed they would be comfortable with Mason Rudolph starting this season if necessary.

According to reports, though, the team pressed Rodgers for an answer before the draft. It’s not entirely clear whether they received that answer, but perhaps the Steelers passing on Sanders answers that question. Not that that will make Ryan Clark much happier.