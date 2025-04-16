Marczi: Talk About Aaron Rodgers Giving Steelers ‘Assurances’ Of Signing Is A Joke

Assurances or no, Aaron Rodgers is not a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that’s the bottom line. In recent days and weeks, there has been an increase in certain groups pushing a narrative pertaining to this matter. Mark Kaboly of the Pat McAfee Show has been the most prominent amplifier of this notion—what does it mean? Rather more importantly, what does it matter?

Do you really believe that the Steelers weren't given some kind of assurance that Aaron Rodgers plans on signing with them? You think they are that stupid? Sure, nothing is guaranteed with Rodgers until it is but they most definitely got more than an inkling of what's going to… — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) April 15, 2025

We are now in mid-April and Aaron Rodgers has still not signed with the Steelers, despite having no other suitors. Many feel the team has looked foolish and desperate in the process, which may be the impetus for this narrative.

The narrative being that the Steelers must have gotten some assurances from Aaron Rodgers that he will sign with them. Kaboly pushed that idea yet again yesterday, writing on X, “You think they are that stupid?”. He even admits that “nothing is guaranteed with Rodgers until it is” before adding, “but they most definitely got more than an inkling of what’s going to happen”.

First of all—did they? What is the evidence to support that beyond “they wouldn’t do that”? Yes, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said they’re hearing Aaron Rodgers is “headed in our direction”. But what does that even mean? For all we know, he was talking about whatever ESPN was broadcasting. He could sign with the team today and that still wouldn’t change the fact that his previous “assurances” meant nothing.

The bottom line is that “assurances”, whether from players or from teams, are meaningless, empty promises. That’s why contracts exist, and the Steelers know this. Every year, at least one player agrees to sign with a team and then does not. Every year, a team agrees to sign a player and then does not. Ryan Clark was once on his way to sign a contract with the Dolphins, then changed his mind. Tyson Alualu had to delay his signing with the Jaguars due to COVID, and in the interim changed his mind.

Aaron Rodgers may well have told the Steelers that he plans to sign, and maybe even gave a timeframe. But it’s equally true that that doesn’t mean anything, even if he did. Until he signs a contract that is the league approves, he is not a Steeler and is no closer to being one.

What’s more, there are, frankly, no good reasons for why Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t have signed with the Steelers by now. Some have suggested that he wants to wait until after OTAs, but how is that valid? That’s not how contracts work, and the Steelers could change their mind during that time.

If they had any sense, of course, because they have no business taking a player at his word about what he intends to do in the near future. Even talking about Aaron Rodgers potentially giving the Steelers assurances is comical, because it means nothing. Whether he signs or not has no relation to what he told the team in March. Whether they draft a quarterback is irrelevant to what he told them. And whether they look stupid for letting him continue this charade has nothing to do with any assurances offered. It was, and still is, a joke.