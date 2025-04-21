Marczi: 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft

In 13 years of writing about the Steelers, I’ve never liked doing mock drafts. In fact, I skipped last year entirely, though I was pretty successful in 2023. But people like to read mock drafts and we’re all doing them, so here’s mine.

I’ve used the same process as always to create these Steelers mock drafts. I make use of mock draft simulators (this year I primarily used Pro Football Focus’ simulator, adjusted all the way to the Public rather than PFF Board). I run a handful of simulations, and then I collate my preferred choices based on the ranges I see.

Importantly, I also mock not necessarily who I would draft, but who I think the Steelers might draft. I also largely let the simulator tell me who will and will not be available, with some modifications. In other words, for all the “he’ll never be there” comments, blame the simulation. Every pick made here was available every single time I ran a simulation. Chances are you can shuffle the round of a couple picks and be just as close. So without further ado, here’s yet another mock draft for you to hate.

Round One (21st Overall): DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan – 6035, 331 pounds

Mock drafts around the Internet might not always have Kenneth Grant available for the Steelers. Many might question the value of a 0- or 1-tech this high, as well. I don’t see it that way; with Grant, the Steelers are getting a nickel tackle. That’s their base, and Grant won’t be limited there. He also lets you slide Keeanu Benton to five-tech, which I think is worth strongly considering.

Round Three (83rd Overall): RB RJ Harvey, Central Florida — 5080, 205 pounds

The Steelers miss out on a lot of running backs in my simulated mock drafts. The run happens in the second round and early third, apparently, so we’ll see what actually happens. For me, Harvey makes a lot of sense, even with some question marks, but you can go several ways.

Round Four (123rd Overall): QB Will Howard, Ohio State – 6042, 236 pounds

I don’t really want to draft a quarterback, but it seems all Steelers mock drafts require one. And if I could land Will Howard in the fourth round (or even fifth), that seems like the most desirable outcome. Odds are he’s a career backup, which is how most of this class profiles, but he has some tools.

Round Five (156th Overall): S R.J. Mickens, Clemson – 6000, 199 pounds

The Steelers spent most of this draft addressing the defense. Most mock drafts probably have them taking a wide receiver, but I’m not convinced. They used their second-round pick on a receiver already—DK Metcalf. There’s a lot of talk about the run defense, too, but the secondary also needs help. They get important depth at safety in Mickens here, and he has some slot flexibility.

Round Six (185th Overall): DL Ty Robinson, Nebraska – 6051, 288 pounds

I see a pretty wide range for Ty Robinson, including some as high as the third round, but he is there for the Steelers consistently in my mock drafts right here. With Grant in the first, a more traditional five-tech is desirable, and if they get him in the sixth, he sure beats their usual late-round pickups.

Round Seven (229th Overall): CB Justin Walley, Minnesota – 5101, 190 pounds

Of course we have to end our mock drafts with a Steelers pre-draft visitor, and Walley fits the bill. This could also be a spot for a wide receiver; I’m not wholly convinced they draft a cornerback.

Overall, I think this class would, at least, represent good value. But I also think this draft class is one where the talent group is so bunched together that the middle- and late-round prospects can go just about anywhere, based on the whims of individual teams. More so than in most years, as it’s always true to some extent. I might not be a fan of mock drafts, but if the Steelers came away with this, I could live with it. I would strongly consider other running back options in the third round, but this is what the simulator fed me. If the quality of depth pushes the position into the third round, all the better for the Steelers.