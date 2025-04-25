‘Looks Like A Winning Recipe To Me:’ Steelers DL Breiden Fehoko Shows Confidence In Mason Rudolph

“When I think back to playing against Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma St., he was one of the best at throwing go-balls, especially to James Washington (deep threat),” Fehoko wrote Friday on Twitter. “Now, he’s got two deep-ball guys (Elite ones at that). Looks like a winning recipe to me. Just sayin…”

When I think back to playing against Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma St. he was one of the best at throwing go balls especially to James Washington (deep threat). Now he’s got two deep ball guys (Elite ones at that). Looks like a winning recipe to me. Just sayin…. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) April 25, 2025

It’s true that Rudolph did have success throwing the ball downfield in college. That was one of his greatest strengths. While at Texas Tech, Fehoko faced Rudolph twice in college. Both games certainly back up his point.

The first game came in 2015, with Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech, 70-53. Yes, they were playing football, not basketball. Rudolph was impressive, completing 21-of-35 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The second game was also a track meet in pads. Oklahoma State won again, 45-44. A much closer game, with Rudolph posting an even better performance. This time, he completed 20-of-28 passes for 395 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Rudolph was a little cleaner and more polished, with his deep ball taking center stage again.

Looking at those games, it’s understandable why Fehoko would feel good about rolling with Rudolph.

However, it’s important to note that those games those games were played almost a decade ago. Rudolph has seven years of NFL experience under his belt now. He’s shown what level of player he is in the league. While he’s flashed at times, he hasn’t been a consistent starter.

George Pickens and DK Metcalf are two of the best deep threats in the NFL. Their skill sets will fit well with Rudolph, if Pickens isn’t traded.

It’s nice that Fehoko has confidence in Rudolph, but what is the team’s ceiling with Rudolph starting? Another first-round playoff exit? Would the Steelers even make the postseason? Rudolph is likely more suited to be a backup. If the Steelers had a ton of confidence in him as their starter, they probably wouldn’t be as interested in Rodgers as they are. Rudolph is a fine player, but not a high-level starter.