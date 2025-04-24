Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,512)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,512 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that the Steelers should trade George Pickens this weekend to avoid the headache coming during the 2025 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1512)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4818110633
