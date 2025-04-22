Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,510)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,510 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say that Mike Tomlin’s comments Tuesday about running back and safety fit into NFL lying season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1510)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9669401816
6bc9mw6n