Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,505)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,505 on this Thursday afternoon, I say it’s time for the Steelers to pull the plug and move on from Aaron Rodgers after his Pat McAfee Show appearance Thursday.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1505)
