Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,498)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,498 on this Thursday afternoon, I make the case for Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce to be a guy the Steelers should eye in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1498)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9088114646
6bc9mw6n