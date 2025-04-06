Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,494)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,494 on this Sunday afternoon, I explain why a less than spectacular performance in 2024 isn’t a reason to trade Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1494)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3474835191
6bc9mw6n