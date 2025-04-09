Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 3.0)

Back with my third Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft of the 2025 offseason, the penultimate one before my final predictions a little later this month. My updated best guesses as to who the team will welcome to its rookie class. Remember, this mock is based on what I think the team will do. Not what I personally would do as a Steelers decision-maker.

Round One – 21st Overall: Nick Emmanwori/S South Carolina – 6031, 220 pounds

Analysis: I’ve been discussing the possibility of Pittsburgh using an early-round selection on a safety for awhile now so it’s only fair that I actually include one in a mock draft. Emmanwori wins out after his pre-draft visit with the Steelers, a key box to check.

A hyper-athlete, Emmanwori dominated the NFL Combine with one of the best performances in its history. That alone doesn’t guarantee success, but Pittsburgh has drafted strong athletes at the top of their class. Troy Fautanu had a 9.64 RAS, Broderick Jones a 9.39, Kenny Pickett a 9.52, Devin Bush a 9.33, Terrell Edmunds a 9,86, and T.J. Watt a 9.92. Emmanwori blew them all away, a perfect 10 and the top score of any safety in 35 years.

Be it Pro Day dinners and attendance or visits, Pittsburgh’s done its homework on all the top safeties. It’s not an obvious need the way defensive line or quarterback is but DeShon Elliott enters the final year of contract while Minkah Fitzpatrick’s roster spot beyond 2026 isn’t guaranteed. Juan Thornhill was added but inked to a stopgap, one-year deal.

Finding playing time for Emmanwori is easy. Big-nickel and dime packages are no-brainer ways to use him. Pittsburgh likes using three-safety sets against teams, like Baltimore, with two talented receiving tight ends. Dime gets him on the field in obvious passing situations. He potentially could even see slot reps, though that fit is less natural.

Pittsburgh has been beat up by tight ends for years. Last year, the team tied next-to-last in receptions (106) 22nd in yards (959) and tied-23rd in touchdowns (seven) allowed against them. That especially showed down the stretch against Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Travis Kelce, and Mike Gesicki, among others who had success. The Steelers can use Emmanwori to combat them.

Safety feels like a wild card and it is. But there hasn’t been a clear line toward Pittsburgh targeting a defensive lineman, the wide receiver class is weak, and I’m still skeptical (though admittedly warming to the chance) of the team using a first-round pick on a quarterback.

Others Considered: WR Matthew Golden, QB Jalen Milroe, NT Tyleik Williams

Round Three – 83rd Overall: Savion Williams/WR TCU – 6037, 222 pounds

Analysis: Keeping the selection from my last mock draft. I’ve written about the history of Pittsburgh drafting a wide receiver in the top three rounds based on WR Coach Zach Azzanni’s Pro Day activity. With only two selections on the first two days, it’s more difficult to make this fit and there are more pressing and immediate needs.

But the Steelers’ motto of the offseason is potency and offensive firepower. Playmakers who can create. Williams checks those boxes. Earning Deebo Samuel comparisons for his receiving and rushing ability, it’s fair to wonder if Arthur Smith is capable of bringing out the best in him. But Williams came in for a pre-draft visit and is the best third-round fit compared to the other receivers also brought in for visits.

His versatility would help him carve out a role behind George Pickens and DK Metcalf, not restricted just to passing game scraps. Still, this addition is as much about 2026 as it is 2025 under the assumption George Pickens won’t be on the roster this time next season.

Others Considered: DL Darius Alexander, QB Tyler Shough, RB Kaleb Johnson

Round Four – 123rd Overall: Joshua Farmer/DL Florida State – 6032, 305 pounds

Analysis: Believe me, I hear ya. Waiting until the fourth round and the team’s third selection to address defensive line, a massive need for the Steelers, is unsettling. This is reading the tea leaves.

Pittsburgh has shown interest in defensive linemen but mid-round prospects not top-end names. All the players they’ve brought in for visits, including Farmer, fit the third-fifth round bill. Right or wrong, it seems more likely the Steelers wait on addressing defensive line as opposed to filling the need early.

Farmer lacks ideal height for the position, but he has great length with 35-inch arms. I wonder if he’ll truly be a fit knowing Pittsburgh has preferred height or length when it comes to defensive end (Isaiahh Loudermilk and Logan Lee are recent examples) but Farmer profiles well as a defensive end with size and strength. He must improve his pass-rush plan and isn’t guaranteed to start the season, Daniel Ekuale will probably be the favorite, but Farmer will be another step toward improving the Steelers’ leaky run defense.

Others Considered: RB Dylan Sampson, S Hunter Wohler, DL Jamaree Caldwell, WR Dont’e Thornton

Round Five – 156th Overall: Jaydon Blue/RB Texas – 5090, 196 pounds

Analysis: Running back also takes a backseat to the ideal place of selecting one a round or two earlier. But the Steelers can justify it with a deep running back class giving them options in the later rounds. Blue is a pre-draft visitor with true home run speed. The type of playmaker Pittsburgh has focused on with its offseason moves.

Blue is a longer-term and better version of Kenneth Gainwell as a runner and receiver, though he’s not as strong in pass protection. He ran in the mid-high 4.2s at his Pro Day and ripped off big plays with the Longhorns. He’s never going to be the “guy” in the backfield, but Pittsburgh could form an interesting rotation with Jaylen Warren, Gainwell, and Blue in 2025.

Others Considered: DL JJ Pegues, OT Hollin Pierce, S Craig Woodson, CB Upton Stout

Round Six – 185th Overall: Que Robinson/EDGE Alabama – 6042, 243 pounds

Analysis: So far, I’ve relied a lot on the Steelers’ pre-draft visitors list. But we know the entire class won’t come from there. Robinson hasn’t come in for a visit and Pittsburgh has a strong top three at outside linebacker. But I can see the Steelers always looking to add pass rushers, the engine of their defense, late in the draft.

Robinson comes from a pedigree school with good size and plus length. His production wasn’t huge, but he had his best season in 2024, finishing with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

He also has an extensive special teams resume, raising his floor and helping him to fight for a roster spot this summer. Even in 2024, Robinson logged 127 special teams snaps. In 2023, he played almost 300 while he racked up 237 in 2022. He could go higher than this but most projections still have him in the Day Three range.

Others Considered: OG Miles Frazier, TE CJ Dippre, QB Riley Leonard

Round Seven – 229th Overall: Alijah Huzzie/CB North Carolina – 5096, 193 pounds

Analysis: Rounding things out with another secondary selection, this time focusing on cornerback. Huzzie has inside/outside capability and a penchant for playmaking. With six tackles for a loss and two sacks in 2024, he made plays in the backfield that helps him profile well as a slot option for the Steelers. He’s also been a successful punt returner, though Pittsburgh rarely permits defensive players to see action there.

I can’t help but think about his 2023 and 2024 performances against Pitt, too. In 2023, Huzzie intercepted two passes and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in a big Tar Heels victory. In 2024, he recorded five tackles (one for a loss) and a pass breakup. Maybe the Steelers took extra notice.

Others Considered: WR Antwane Wells Jr., QB Brady Cook, DB Aubrey Burks