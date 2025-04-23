Kozora: 2025 Seven Round NFL Mock Draft

My annual complete seven round NFL mock draft. My predictions for the 2025 edition, mapping out all 257 picks. I also include explanations for each pick. Full disclosure. I attempt to put equal time into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ picks as all the others and don’t attempt to make this a “perfect” draft for the team. I also intentionally wanted to make it look different than my final Steelers’ mock draft.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for reading.

Round One

1. TEN – Cam Ward/QB Miami (FL): A no-brainer selection here. The Titans are in desperate need for a quarterback after the previous regime whiffed on Will Levis. Ward may not be the strongest No. 1 overall quarterback compared to other classes but he’s the consensus No. 1 of 2025. His career progression is admirable and his ice-in-veins mentality is attractive.

2. CLE – Travis Hunter/WR-CB Colorado: Call him a wide receiver. Call him a cornerback. No matter how he’s designated, he’s the No. 2 pick of the draft. One of the most unique prospects in a generation, Hunter was true two-way ability and dominated on both sides of the ball. His conditioning alone to absorb those snaps is remarkable enough. Despite the need at quarterback, the talent of a guy like Hunter is too good to pass by. The Browns have been burned by reaching for need before. Not here.

3. NYG – Abdul Carter/EDGE Penn State: Arguably the No. 1 prospect of this year’s class, Carter is a fierce pass rusher off the edge. A pre-draft foot injury won’t impact his long-term outlook and gives the Giants a formidable front with NT Dexter Lawrence and DE Brian Burns.

Taking Carter could make Kayvon Thibodeaux expendable in a draft-weekend trade.

4. NE – Will Campbell/OT LSU: Wide receiver would be ideal but with Hunter off the board, the class isn’t strong enough to warrant one in the top-five. In three of Mike Vrabel’s six drafts while in Tennessee, the Titans addressed offensive/defensive line in the first round. He does so here with Campbell, the top lineman in the class.

There’s debate about playing tackle or guard but he was college football’s best left tackle last season. The Patriots have a major need and Campbell will be given the chance on the blindside first.

5. JAC – Mason Graham/DL Michigan: It feels too obvious to put Graham here, the top d-lineman in the class but arguably not a true difference-maker to go fifth overall. But there isn’t a stronger fit to place here, though I considered Penn State TE Tyler Warren and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in this spot.

Graham is a “clean” prospect to beef up the interior of the Jaguars’ defensive line.

6. LVR – Ashton Jeanty/RB Boise State: A rare talent, Pete Carroll gets his new-age version of Marshawn Lynch. Jeanty brings power, contact balance, and video-game production to the Raiders while getting to stay out West. A top offensive talent, this is a home run pick as the Raiders’ new regime gets going.

7. NYJ – Tyler Warren/TE Penn State: The Jets get new quarterback Justin Fields a top target. Breaking out to a monster 2024 season, Warren was limited pre-draft by an injury. But that won’t deter the Jets, who add a serious playmaker for an offense that ranked 24th in points per game a year ago. TE Tyler Conklin, who caught 51 passes last season, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

8. CAR – Walter Nolen/DT Ole Miss: The first surprise of the draft? The Panthers narrowly missed out on landing DT Milton Williams in free agency, beat out by the New England Patriots at the last minute. What better remedy than to draft Nolen, whose game parallels to Williams.

A bit undersized but compact, Nolen was named a 2024 All-American thanks to a 14 TFL, 6.5 sack season. As the top prospects come off the board, and they’re already gone, the draft will throw curveballs.

9. NO – Jalon Walker/EDGE Georgia: Saints could go a couple different directions here and I considered everyone from Shemar Stewart to Jahdae Barron. But I land on Walker, a linebacker/EDGE with shades of Micah Parsons. Natural rushing the passer or dropping into coverage, he’ll be a defensive anchor.

10. CHI – Omarion Hampton/RB North Carolina: Two running backs in the top ten? Turning the clock back to a different era, new head coach Ben Johnson has done well to rebuild the Bears’ roster in an offense. He’s invested heavily in offensive and defensive line. Now, he improves the backfield.

Creating the same dynamic the Detroit Lions had with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and D’Andre Swift and now Hampton (playing the role of Montgomery), it’ll take the pressure off Caleb Williams in his second NFL season. Hampton has garnered plenty of first-round buzz as a productive, do-it-all back with size and excellent Combine testing.

11. SF – Armand Membou/OT Missouri: A likely Day One starter at right tackle to replace Colton McKivitz, Membou is strong and torquey. He also brings plenty of starting experience. The 49ers will work on building their roster inside/out after losing plenty of pieces in free agency. Christian McCaffrey’s health is central but the 49ers must help every way they can to reboot their running game that faltered a season ago.

12. DAL – Tetairora McMillan/WR Arizona: Though many think Dallas will draft a running back, wide receiver is more likely. McMillan ultimately holds off Texas’ Matthew Golden as the No. 1 receiver. With size, smoothness, and production, he’ll become an immediate starter opposite CeeDee Lamb.

13. MIA – Jahdae Barron/CB Texas: Jalen Ramsey is on the trade block and the Dolphins have little else around him. Storm Duck is a fun name to say. Less of a fun name to play. Barron becomes the first corner off the board, jumping Michigan’s Will Johnson, with inside/outside versatility and great tape.

Barron picked off five passes last season.

14. IND – Shemar Stewart/EDGE Texas A&M: The Colts finished with just 36 sacks a year ago while former first-rounder Kwity Paye is a free agent after 2025. Stewart is a polarizing prospect with athleticism but a lack of production, just 4.5 sacks in three seasons, but the Aggies’ scheme didn’t allow him to flourish as a wide-open rusher. The Colts will change that.

15. ATL – Mykel Williams/EDGE Georgia: Back-to-back pass rushers as Williams stays local. The Falcons have habitually needed pass rush help and missed on Matthew Judon, now a fee agent. Williams collected nine tackles for loss and five sacks in 2024 for the Bulldogs and will look to provide an immediate impact for Atlanta.

The Falcons finished 31st in sacks a year ago and haven’t even placed in the league’s top-half since 2017. Incredible.

16. ARI – Tyler Booker/OG Alabama: The top guard in this year’s class, he’ll immediately start for a Cardinals’ team that needs interior offensive line help. Arizona has invested heavy in o-line in the past, a first rounder on OT Paris Johnson Jr. in 2023, and they do the same with Booker.

17. CIN – Derrick Harmon/DE Oregon: The Bengals could go defense in a lot of different paths with needs at all three levels. In a deep class, they could wait on d-line but Harmon stands out for his size, well-rounded game, and potential he might not have totally yet tapped into. He’ll slide into the interior of the Bengals’ 4-3 front to help stop run-heavy outfits in Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

18. SEA – Maxwell Hairston/CB Kentucky: A riser thanks to a strong Combine workout, Hairston made money in the pre-draft process. Athletic with plus ball skills and the alpha mentality needed for an NFL corner, a shoulder injury limited him in 2024. But healthy, he has the makings of a No. 1 corner.

19. TB – Mike Green/EDGE Marshall: The Bucs could use pass rush help on the edges to complement their strong interior rush. Green is a high-end rusher who dominated the Sun Belt in 2024 with an NCAA-leading 17 sacks.

Tampa Bay hasn’t had a double-digit sack rusher since Shaq Barrett in 2021.

20. DEN – TreVeyon Henderson/RB Ohio State: A true home run hitter that separates himself from a deep running back class, Henderson was never “the guy” at Ohio State but had a steady and productive four-year career. Injuries are a mild concern but he’ll bring juice to a Broncos’ offense missing a starting runner. Denver’s leading rusher barely cracked 500 yards a year ago.

21. PIT – Matthew Golden/WR Texas: Pittsburgh passes up defensive line to take Golden, an exciting route-runner who played his best ball during the College Football playoffs. Golden is the true replacement for Diontae Johnson as an X-receiver, though his playing time won’t be immediate unless George Pickens is traded.

22. LAC – Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan: Jim Harbaugh plucks one of the guys he used to coach in Grant to beef up the interior. A rare athlete for his size, it’s run defense that’s the bigger question than pass rush. The Chargers ranked 27th against the run a year ago and Grant will support that. Plus, their interior d-line didn’t push the pocket enough last season.

23. GB – Will Johnson/CB Michigan: Johnson’s fall stops as the third cornerback off the board. A 2024 injury that bled into his pre-draft process is the reason for him slipping into the 20s. But when healthy, Johnson had strong tap and the Packers need cornerback help with Jaire Alexander on his way out the door.

24. MIN – Nick Emmanwori/S South Carolina: Emmanwori leaps Malaki Starks as the first safety off the board. With one of the most elite Combine workouts ever, Emmanwori has big potential. But his tape wasn’t quite as impressive as his testing. Still, DC Brian Flores will like having an athlete like him in the Vikings’ ultra-aggressive defense as Harrison Smith nears the end of his career.

25. HOU – Kelvin Banks Jr./OT Texas: Houston is in desperate need of protecting C.J. Stroud after their offense regressed in 2024. Trading Laremy Tunsil to Washington, Banks could step in as a Day One starting tackle as the Texans rebuild their front five. Teams like Houston could trade up to get him.

26. LAR – Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado: In a move that could be the talk of Round One, Sanders’ fall stops with the Rams. Los Angeles is contending now but Sean McVay and Les Snead are forward-thinking with an eye towards the future after going through repeated contract negotiations with Matthew Stafford.

Sanders is accurate and tough and can sit behind Stafford for a season – maybe two – as the Rams create their succession plan.

27. BAL – Colston Loveland/TE Michigan: No one utilizes two tight ends in the passing game like the Ravens. Mark Andrews’ status with the team seems murky and Loveland could be his heir as Baltimore drafts smart and focuses on value over need. A shoulder injury pushes Loveland down a bit but once healthy, he’s a smooth and impactful receiver.

28. DET – Donovan Ezeiruaku/DE Boston College: The Lions missed out on landing Myles Garrett while Aidan Hutchinson is coming off a broken leg. Ezeiruaku is an underdiscussed potential first rounder, a 2024 All-American who broke out with 16.5 sacks on Chestnut Hill last season.

29. WSH – Grey Zabel/OL North Dakota State: Versatile and capable of playing up and down the line, he’ll likely slide in at left guard next to Laremy Tunsil. Protecting Jayden Daniels is a smart way to prevent the regression C.J. Stroud and the Texans showed in his second season. Zabel is meat and potatoes but the Commanders spent their offseason improving skill positions after trading for WR Deebo Samuel.

30. BUF – Tyleik Williams/DT Ohio State: Bills beef up their interior run defense. Offseason signings Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht, both suspended to start 2024, won’t prevent adding Williams. He might be the best run-stuffing interior defensive lineman in the NFL and can still provide a bit of pass rush.

31. KC – Josh Simmons/OT Ohio State: Tight end is tempting but the Chiefs are in serious need of offensive tackle help after having a revolving door of names come through at left tackle. Joe Thuney stopped the bleeding but he was traded to Chicago this offseason. Simmons is coming off a knee injury but should be healthy by training camp.

32. PHI – Malaki Starks/S Georgia: Nice value here for the Super Bowl champs. Starks was a 2023 All-American who topped stellar Bulldogs’ defenses year-after-year. The Eagles don’t have many needs and can focus on talent as they create one of the best and most youthful secondaries in football.

Plus, no one drafts Georgia prospects as often as the Eagles.

Round Two

33. CLE – Jalen Milroe/QB Alabama: The third quarterback off the board, the Browns need a rookie. A cheap contract but someone who can hopefully become a starter. With Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett around, Milroe can sit on the bench. With his consistent inaccuracy, Milroe can’t start anytime soon. In the interim, perhaps Cleveland could use him in packaged plays as a rookie to jumpstart their offense.

34. NYG – Jaxson Dart/QB Ole Miss: Quarterbacks start the second round run. The Giants have stopgaps in signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston but neither are a long-term option. Dart is tough and gritty but needs time to learn a pro-style offense coming from Ole Miss’ comparatively simple system. The Giants are off to an ideal start to their draft.

35. TEN –Emeka Egbuka/WR Ohio State: Egbuka is an old-school receiver who will draw parallels to Hines Ward. A smart and precise route runner, his run blocking and selfless demeanor will endear itself to the Titans’ coaching staff, giving Brain Callahan shades of Tyler Boyd.

Titans get someone for Cam Ward to throw to. Besides Calvin Ridley, there isn’t much else.

36. JAC – Mason Taylor/TE LSU: The Jaguars lost Evan Engram in the offseason and though they’re hire on internal candidates, Taylor is good value at this point of the draft. Son of Jason Taylor, Mason had a steady college career but could beat that production in the NFL. Help for Trevor Lawrence under offensive-minded head coach Liam Coen.

37. LVR – Darien Porter/CB Iowa State: A surprise pick, no question, but Pete Carroll is looking for a long and athletic corner like he built up in Seattle. A former receiver without much experience, Porter had A-plus pre-draft testing as the Raiders land a high-upside prospect at corner.

38. NE – Luther Burden/WR Missouri: Heavy offensive-run to begin night two of the draft. The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs but can’t put much long-term stock into him. Burden’s 2023 was excellent before poor quarterback play caused 2024 regression. He’s not much of a route runner and needs schemed up but the Patriots have the talent void to get him the football.

39. CHI – Alfred Collins/DT Texas: A sturdy and well-built defensive tackle, he’ll eventually succeed Grady Jarrett as the Bears heavily devote offseason resources to the trenches. Collins isn’t a great pass rusher but offers some value and can stack and shed consistently.

40. NO – Tyler Shough/QB Louisville: Run on quarterbacks compels the Saints to land Shough here. Turning 26 as a rookie after seven years in college due to multiple injuries, Shough is an old-school pocket passer with a good arm and overall accuracy. Derek Carr’s shoulder injury has him in danger of missing 2025 and the Saints are lacking alternatives.

41. CHI – Trey Amos/CB Ole Miss: The Bears locked up Kyler Gordon and have Jaylon Johnson but Amos could complete their starting cornerbacks. Amos has a chance to go in the first round, making this good value. He broke up 13 passes and picked off three in 2024 for the Rebels.

42. NYJ – Xavier Watts/S Notre Dame: The Jets added Andre Cisco but it was just a one-year deal and Cisco struggled late in the season with the Jaguars. Watts is one of the top safeties of this year’s class and a former NFL DB like head coach Aaron Glenn knows the importance of a great secondary.

43. SF – James Pearce Jr./EDGE Tennessee: Pearce falls a bit with reported concerns over practice habits but the 49ers land a high-reward pass rusher. Production fell slightly in 2024 but he had 19.5 sacks for the Volunteers, 10 coming in 2023.

44. DAL – Kaleb Johnson/RB Iowa: The Cowboys could wait even longer to address running back, but Johnson’s value wins out. A finesse runner for his size, Johnson brings explosiveness to ground game and is a capable receiver who had a great 2024 for the Hawkeyes. Javonte Williams certainly isn’t the answer here. Johnson might be.

45. IND – Donovan Jackson/OG Ohio State: Experienced guard and a powerful run blocker, he’ll help replace Will Fries, who signed a big-time deal with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Colts looking at the trenches with their top two picks.

46. ATL – Jihaad Campbell/ILB Alabama: A fall for Campbell due to a shoulder injury, this is great value for the Falcons. He can be an immediate every-down starter for Atlanta’s defense as the organization loads up to repair a defense that finished 23rd in scoring a year ago.

47. ARI – Aireontae Ersery/OT Minnesota: Cardinals focusing on offensive line with their first two selections. Tackle isn’t an immediate need but Ersery could replace Jonah Williams, a pending free agent, after the season. He’ll just have to flip over to left tackle.

48. MIA – Josh Conerly Jr./OT Oregon: Dolphins pounce on Conerly to replace the recently-retired Terron Armstead. Conery’s game needs some work but he’s an impressive athlete. He could go even higher than this.

49. CIN – Benjamin Morrison/CB Notre Dame: More defense for the Bengals. Morrison has some of the best cornerback tape out there but hip injuries drive him down the board and nearly out of the Top 50. It’s a dangerous risk but there’s big-time payoff here.

50. SEA – Jayden Higgins/WR Iowa State: Higgins is a height/weight/speed merchant who tracks the ball well in the air. Cooper Kupp is a fine signing but not a long-term solution as Seattle turns over their wide receiver room. Higgins can play the role of DK Metcalf.

51. DEN – T.J. Sanders/DL South Carolina: D-line figures to be an early target for the Broncos. Sanders is long and quick off the ball, keeping their front seven stout. He had four sacks for the Gamecocks in 2024.

52. SEA – Marcus Mbow/OG Purdue: Compact lineman with experience at right tackle and guard, though a lack of length will push him inside. He has to get stronger but the violence in his hands and his explosiveness makes him a high-upside prospect as the Seahawks take advantage of their bounty of early selections.

53. TB – Carson Schwesinger/ILB UCLA: Strong value for the Bengals to get Schwesinger just outside the draft’s Top 50 picks. A former walk-on who truly moved up the charts, he’ll be the eventual heir to the 35-year-old Lavonte David.

54. GB – Nic Scourton/EDGE Texas A&M: Twitched-up pass rusher to boost the Packers rush after moving on from Preston Smith mid-way through 2024. One of several Aggies’ rushers who could hear their name called in the Top 100 and the second off the board. Only Rashan Gary had more than five sacks last season.

55. LAC – Elijah Arroyo/TE Miami (FL): A target for QB Justin Herbert. The Chargers signed Ty Conklin but it was to a cheap one-year deal that won’t prevent them from taking someone like Arroyo. He had a strong Senior Bowl and recovered from early college injuries for a productive 2024, ending with nearly 600 yards and seven scores.

56. BUF – Shavon Revel Jr./CB East Carolina: Revel missed most of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL, preventing him from working out during the pre-draft process. He should be ready for training camp. The Bills just brought back Tre White but that’s not enough surety to pass up on Revel, a likely first-round pick had he been healthy.

57. CAR – Landon Jackson/DE Arkansas: Panthers go d-line with back-to-back selections to boost a defense that needs all the additions possible. Jackson surged during Senior Bowl and had a dominant in-game showing but he’s tall and perhaps a little tight-hipped to consistently win the edge. Still, he was productive in the SEC in 2023 and 2024.

58. HOU – Tre Harris/WR Ole Miss: Harris is one several draft-eligible Ole Miss receivers in this year’s class, though he’s clearly the No. 1 player. Fluid and a nuanced route runner, a lack of high-end athleticism is a concern. The Texans traded for Christian Kirk but still have needs here with Tank Dell coming off a major knee injury.

59. BAL – Darius Alexander/DT Toledo: Ravens beef up their defensive line after Michael Pierce’s retirement and Baltimore likes to keep their cupboards fill up front. Alexander is big and strong who showed he could play “up” with an impressive Senior Bowl showing. Age (turning 25 his rookie year) and a lack of top-end production could push him down but this is an expected range for him to land.

60. DET – Jonah Savaiinaea/OG Arizona: Guard help for the Lions who could push for a Day One starting role. He started all three seasons for the Wildcats and boosts the front lines for Detroit. He played guard as a freshman before kicking out to tackle. He’s likely to slide back inside for the NFL.

61. WSH – Princely Umanmielen/EDGE Ole Miss: Pass rush help after losing Dante Fowler Jr. who went back to the Dallas Cowboys. A Florida transfer, Umanmielen hit double-digit sacks in 2024 for the Rebels.

62. BUF – Dylan Sampson/RB Tennessee: Running back isn’t a serious need but James Cook’s status is uncertain contractually and the Bills could use more offensive firepower. Sampson is a speedster with high character and stellar SEC production, nearly 1,500 yards and 22 rushing scores to lead the conference in both categories.

63. KC – J.T. Tuimoloau/EDGE Ohio State: Small slide for Tuimoloau but the Chiefs get nice value, a team who needs the help opposite George Karlaftis. Tuimoloau broke out for 12.5 sacks last season for the Buckeyes.

64. PHI – Charles Grant/OT William & Mary: Offensive tackle isn’t a Day One need but the Eagles don’t have many of those in general right now. Grant could go even higher than this as an athletic, zone-blocking tackle that teams generally covet. He’ll be great depth behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, the latter of whom is playing on a year-to-year basis.

Round Three

65. NYG – Elic Ayomanor/WR Stanford: There’s a history of injuries here but Ayomanor’s peaks are as impressive as any receiver in this year’s pool, highlighted by an awesome performance against Travis Hunter and Colorado in a 2023 comeback victory. And there isn’t a more aggressive blocking wideout in the class than him. Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Ayomanor is a capable top-three.

66. KC – Terrance Ferguson/TE Oregon: Ferguson is one of the better athletes at his position among the class and had a strong 2024 for the powerhouse Ducks, catching 43 passes for just shy of 600 yards and three scores. Travis Kelce returns but he’s officially in “year-to-year” territory.

67. CLE – Quinshon Judkins/RB Ohio State: Browns wait a little bit on a running back which fits in GM Andrew Berry’s analytical mindset. They finally land a back in Judkins, transferring to Ohio State in 2024. But if he can show the juice as a runner he did in 2023 with Ole Miss, the Browns will really have something here.

68. LVR – Jack Bech/WR TCU: Debated between Bech and Jaylin Noel but Bech brings a different flavor to the wide receiver room. Tough over the middle with good hands, Bech made national headlines after the death of his brother in the New Orleans’ terrorist attacks. As a player, Bech is rock-solid and gives Geno Smith a trusty outlet.

69. NE – Andrew Mukuba/FS Texas: One of the “big four” top safeties in this year’s class, the Patriots continue their offseason secondary improvements after inking CB Carlton Davis to a big-money deal in free agency. Mukuba will pair well next to Kyle Duggar and intercepted five passes a season ago for the Longhorns.

70. JAC – Jordan Burch/EDGE Oregon: Nothing wrong with the Jaguars loading up on pass rush just as the Rams did a season ago under new GM James Gladstone. Burch will play defensive end adjacent to new rookie DT Mason Graham. Burch spent three years at South Carolina before spending his last two year Oregon, notching a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2024.

71. NO – Azareye’h Thomas/CB Florida State: Cornerback is a pressing need and waiting until the third round isn’t ideal. But Thomas represents solid value. I expected Thomas to go higher for most of this pre-draft process but a 4.60 at his Pro Day will ding him. Still, his size, physicality and ball skills are all pluses. Thomas has serious starter potential.

72. CHI – Savion Williams/WR TCU: A fun fit in Ben Johnson’s offense, he can do a little bit of everything. In 2024, Williams nearly carried the ball as often as he caught it. If there’s a system that can scheme up ways for him to win, it’s Chicago. The Bears have put in great work this offseason.

73. NYJ – Josiah Stewart/EDGE Michigan: Pass rush help for a Jets team who only had Will McDonald record at least five sacks on the edges. Stewart is a little undersized but productive. Transferring to Michigan after impressive seasons at Coastal Carolina, he had 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year for the Wolverines.

74. CAR – Jared Wilson/C Georgia: Panthers get steal of a value here in Wilson, who admittedly could go much higher. He’s only a one-year starter but could immediately challenge Austin Corbett for the starting job out of the gate.

75. SF – Omarr Norman-Lott/DT Tennessee: Undersized and part of a heavy college rotation, Norman-Lott helps replace the loss of Javon Hargrave. In 2024, Norman-Lott had just 18 tackles but was efficient with four sacks. He’s an Arizona State transfer who spent his last two years with the Volunteers.

76. DAL – Jacob Parrish/CB Kansas: Nickel help after losing Jourdan Lewis to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Parrish had four interceptions two years ago who ran 4.35 at the NFL Combine. He could slot even higher than this.

77. NE – Harold Fannin/TE Bowling Green: One of the most polarizing prospects of the entire draft class, Fannin’s production was completely off-the-charts. A do-it-all player who even occasionally carried the ball, Fannin caught a whopping 117 receptions for 1,555 yards and 11 total touchdowns (10 receiving, one rushing) last year.

There’s questions over his true athleticism and he’s a little H-Back-like but the Patriots add more talent for Drake Maye.

78. ARI – Jaylin Noel/WR Iowa State: Cardinals stick with offense but focus on the skill positions instead of trenches. Noel is a speedster with true downfield ability, overcoming a lack of size. Another target for Kyler Murray.

79. HOU – Shemar Turner/DT Texas A&M: The third Aggies’ defensive lineman to go off the board. A stress fracture injury made Turner overlooked throughout the pre-draft process but he possesses size and length who had six sacks in 2023.

80. IND – Demetrius Knight II/LB South Carolina: Off-ball linebacker help for Indy next to Zaire Franklin. A triple-transfer who went from Georgia Tech to Charlotte to South Carolina, he’s made plays in coverage with four picks the last two years while racking up 82 tackles for the Gamecocks in 2024.

81. CIN – Tate Ratledge/C Georgia: Good value here for the Bengals as they flip to offense and begin adding help along a needy o-line. Ratledge could play center or guard for them, likely first challenging for snaps at left guard.

82. SEA – Kyle McCord/QB Syracuse: Seahawks add a mid-round quarterback. Sam Darnold is only guaranteed to be on roster for one season and depth, even with Drew Lock’s signing, is key. Of course, the team will hope McCord can become much more than depth. He was highly productive in his year with the Orange after transferring out of Ohio State, turning Syracuse into a winner with a huge comeback against Miami (FL).

83. PIT – Joshua Farmer/DL Florida State: Long and stout defensive lineman, a major need for Pittsburgh after not making meaningful free agency upgrades and skipping over the position in the first round. Farmer needs to improve as a pass rusher but can play the run. That’s important for a Steelers’ team that allowed 299 rushing yards in their Wild Card loss to Baltimore.

84. TB – Kevin Winston Jr./FS Penn State: A talented safety, Winston had his 2024 season cut short by an ACL tear. It hurt him in the pre-draft process but the Bucs will bank on his 2023 season and ability to play free safety.

85. DEN – Jaylen Royals/WR Utah State: Partially forgotten about due to a mid-season foot injury that hampered him throughout the pre-draft process, Royals brings some physicality and muscle the Broncos’ room. He’s not the biggest guy but strong and good after the catch and is an excellent leaper who fights and wins the ball in the air. Courtland Sutton is a free agent after the season.

86. LAC – R.J. Harvey/RB Central Florida: Creating a thunder and lightning tandem with Najee Harris, Harvey has big-play speed with good contact balance. A former quarterback, he was hugely productive in school and will bolster the Chargers’ ground game in 2025.

87. GB – Ozzy Trapillo/OT Boston College: Big with powerful hands, Trapilo has college experience at both tackle spots. He’ll offer immediate depth and potentially push Rasheed Walker at left tackle.

88. JAC – Kyle Williams/WR Washington State: Nice value getting Williams here in the third round. Uber-productive in 2024, he averaged almost 18 yards per catch and finished with 1,198 yards and 14 scores. Brian Thomas, Dyami Brown, and Williams could make a solid top-three and with Mason Taylor in the fold, really give Trevor Lawrence a group to throw to.

89. HOU – Cam Skattebo/RB Arizona State: As hard-nosed a runner as there is in the draft, Skattebo leaves it all out on the field. A lack of top-end speed is problematic but he’s a hammer and will do everything he can to maximize his NFL career. A backup behind Joe Mixon.

90. LAR – Jackson Slater/OG Sacramento State: The Rams’ first selection since taking Shedeur Sanders in the first round, they’ll look for an immediate impact player. Slater is one of the top small school prospects who stayed loyal and didn’t transfer up despite opportunity. The Rams could have him compete for the starting center job after primarily playing guard – but dabbling at the pivot – over his college career.

91. BAL – Nohl Williams/CB California: The Ravens definitely need corner help with little entrenched beyond Marlon Humphrey, often playing in the slot. Williams is one of several Golden Bears’ defensive backs who will get drafted. A ballhawk, he picked off an ACC-leading seven passes in 2024.

92. SEA – Danny Stutsman/ILB Oklahoma: The Seahawks locked down Ernest Jones but could use additional help at off-ball linebacker. Stutsman recorded 110 tackles last season for the Sooners and ran 4.52 at the Combine.

93. NO – Anthony Belton/OT NC State: An experienced left tackle, he could immediately challenge Trevor Penning on the right side. Ryan Ramczyk recently announced his retirement due to knee injuries.

94. CLE – Jonas Sanker/S Virginia: An athletic safety, he’ll add depth after Juan Thornhill was released. Perhaps even push to start, the Browns need to show defense attention after spending their first three picks offensively. Sanker had nearly 100 tackles and a pick for the Cavs last year.

95. KC – Lathan Ransom/SS Ohio State: A fierce hitter, he’ll offer depth and a potential sub-package role the Chiefs. He’ll help replace Justin Reid, who signed with the Saints.

96. PHI – Jack Sawyer/EDGE Ohio State: With great bloodlines and a solid NFL career, Sawyer will get pass rush help following Brandon Graham’s retirement. Sawyer never put up gaudy numbers but made plays for the Buckeyes.

97. MIN – Quincy Riley/CB Louisville: First selection in a while for the pick-starved Vikings. They continue to beef up the secondary with Riley, who brings inside/outside versatility. He broke up 25 total passes with four combined interceptions over the past two seasons.

98. MIA – Ty Robinson/DL Nebraska: A steady run-stopper, Robinson will play along the interior and boost the Dolphins’ defensive front. Robinson has gotten overlooked thanks to a deep class but is a likely Top 100 selection.

99. NYG – Wyatt Milum/OG West Virginia: Excellent value here for the Giants near the end of the third round. A college tackle, his sub-33 inch arms will kick him to guard at the NFL level. He could start out of the gate, battling Greg Van Roten. Perhaps even challenge John Michael Schmitz at center, who has struggled his first two years.

100. SF – Jeffrey Bassa/ILB Oregon: Athletic linebacker to offer depth with the 49ers losing off-ball pieces in recent years, including Dre Greenlaw signing a $35 million deal with the Broncos in free agency. Bassa was consistently productive at Oregon.

101. LAR – Billy Bowman Jr./DB Oklahoma: Versatile defensive back who can wear plenty of hats in the Rams’ defense. He picked off six passes, returning three for touchdowns, in 2023 and had a fumble return touchdown in 2024.

102. DET – Brady Swinson/EDGE Texas: Lions double-dip at pass rusher, focusing on value. Swinson could go higher than the back-end of the third round but there’s a fairly deep pool of EDGE rusher names and someone is bound to get pushed down. He busted out for 8.5 sacks in 2024.

Round Four

103. TEN – Oluwafemi Oladejo/EDGE UCLA: Long and athletic edge rusher who converted from off-ball linebacker. Picked up 4.5 sacks last year as the Titans add help defensively. Tennessee finished with just 32 sacks last season and lost nine of those with Harold Landry out the door.

104. CLE – Cameron Williams/OT Texas: Once viewed as a future first round pick, Williams has size but may lack the foot speed out on the edge. But the Browns will give him a shot as Jack Conklin isn’t getting any younger. Dawand Jones’ future is murky, too.

105. NYG – Barrett Carter/ILB Clemson: Slightly undersized off-ball prospect who can rush the passer, picking up 12.5 sacks over the past three years. Depth player who could potentially carve out a sub-package role.

106. NE – Miles Frazier/OG LSU: More offensive line help as the Patriots fortify their front five. Frazier started four seasons, first beginning at Florida International before transferring to Baton Rouge, and can play tackle in a pinch.

107. JAC – Denzel Burke/CB Ohio State: Once viewed as a top cornerback, Burke had an up-and-down 2024 season including a rough game in the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon. He’s got size and man coverage ability but has to find consistency in his game. Still, the Jaguars need to add depth at corner.

108. LVR – Emory Jones Jr./OT LSU: Experienced right tackle who played opposite Will Campbell at LSU. DJ Glaze has been up-and-down in his brief career so adding competition is wise.

109. BUF – Will Howard/QB Ohio State: Howard finally goes off the board. Transferring in from Kansas State, Howard shook off a slow start with the Buckeyes to lead them to a national title. Could serve as the No. 3 behind Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky for a season before becoming Allen’s understudy in 2026. Howard is accurate and displays touch to all levels.

110. NYJ – Dont’e Thornton/WR Tennessee: A true feast/famine receiver, Thornton is a true vertical threat with a rare second gear mid-route. Drawing comparisons to Martavis Bryant, he has just 65 total receptions between his time at Oregon and Tennessee. If he can round out his route tree, this could be a steal.

111. CAR – Hunter Wohler/SS Wisconsin: Underrated prospect who can hit and cover. A lack of foot speed is his biggest flaw but there’s starter potential here. He’ll start out as depth and cutting his teeth on special teams. The Panthers are pretty weak at safety.

112. NO – Tory Horton/WR Colorado State: The Saints have plenty of speed at receiver and Horton displayed 4.4 wheels in the pre-draft process, too. But he’s also a plus route runner and the Saints need that, too. An injury cut his 2024 short but he went over 1,100 yards in 2022 and 2023.

113. SF – Bhayshul Tuten/RB Virginia Tech: Christian McCaffrey’s healthy return is critical but they still can’t count on him to play all season. Tuten is the 49ers’ type of back, offering ton of speeds. Eight fumbles over the past two years is the big concern.

114. CAR – Zah Frazier/CB UTSA: The latest long-limbed and playmaking UTSA corner, Frazier is older with just one year of production. But he has ball skills and impressed as a college late bloomer.

115. ARI – Kyle Kennard/EDGE South Carolina: Pass rush help as the Cardinals add to their defense after addressing offense during the first two days. No Cardinals’ player had more than five sacks last season, though they signed Josh Sweat in free agency.

Kennard busted out for 11.5 sacks in 2024 after transferring from Georgia Tech.

116. MIA – Tez Johnson/WR Oregon: One of the smallest draft-eligible players in recent memory, Johnson put up big numbers at Oregon. That included roughly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two combined seasons.

But there’s questions over how it’ll translate. Still, his playmaking fits in the Dolphins’ offense, especially with Tyreek Hill’s future semi-cloudy.

117. IND – Gunnar Helm/TE Texas: A strong college career, a foot injury led to a slow 40 time at the Combine. But Helm’s tape is strong and the Colts need tight end help, getting miniscule production from the position in 2024.

118. ATL – Seth McLaughlin/C Ohio State: The Falcons lost starting center Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears. The team reportedly has faith in internal candidates but adding McLaughlin is wise, college football’s Rimington Award winner in 2024.

119. CIN – Hollin Pierce/OT Rutgers: Pierce comes off the board a touch earlier than most expect but individual team’s draft boards can be vastly different compared to media consensus. In Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims, the Bengals like their tackles big. They don’t come much bigger than Pierce at 6’8, 341 pounds with 36-inch arms who walked onto Rutgers and quickly earned a starting spot.

120. TEN – DJ Giddens/RB Kansas State: A slippery runner with lateral quickness, Giddens was highly productive for the Wildcats, rushing for more than 1,200 yards his final two seasons. He could step into the No. 2 role and split time with Tony Pollard.

121. TB – Quinn Ewers/QB Texas: Tampa Bay takes quarterback with their first offensive pick. Ewers had rocky moments with the Longhorns but played well at the end of the season. Kyle Trask is a free agent after 2025.

122. DEN – Jaylen Reed/S Penn State: The other Penn State safety draft-eligible next to Kevin Winston Jr., Reed is just an average athlete but brings a solid all-around game. With a profile similar to Jaquon Brisker, Reed will provide solid depth in Denver.

123. PIT – Brashard Smith/RB SMU: An explosive runner who broke out after transferring from Miami (FL) to SMU, Smith rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. He also showed his chops as a receiver, catching 39 passes for another four scores. Pittsburgh is looking for big plays out of the backfield. Since 2021, they’re last in the NFL with just one rush of 40-plus yards.

124. GB – Teddye Buchanan/LB Cal: Athletic off-ball linebacker who transferred from UC Davis to Cal for 2024. Made impact plays and tested well at the Combine, running a 4.60 with a 40-inc vertical. Strong depth here who can immediately contribute on special teams.

125. LAC – Que Robinson/EDGE Alabama: Big and long outside linebacker who got better throughout his Crimson Tide career. Robinson is also an ace special teamer, giving him a four-phase role out of the gate even if his defensive snaps are limited.

126. JAC – Chris Paul Jr./ILB Ole Miss: “Pooh” Paul is undersized but productive with 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Rebels last season. He’s yet another Rebel off the board as the Jaguars off the board.

127. LAR – Smael Mondon Jr./ILB Georgia: Off-ball linebacker help for the Rams. Mondon was a consistent force on the Bulldogs’ secondary, recording three sacks in each of his last two years. In 2022, he led the national title-winning team with 76 tackles.

128. WSH – Cobee Bryant/CB Kansas: Good depth for the Commanders. Bryant was a playmaker throughout his college career, picking off 13 passes for the Jayhawks across four seasons. He’s lanky and will need to fill out his frame.

129. BAL – Chase Lundt/OT UConn: Ronnie Stanley was re-signed before even hitting free agency but depth behind the Ravens’ starting tackles is weak. Lundt can try to become the team’s swing tackle, though he played only right tackle throughout his career.

130. DET – Isaac TeSlaa/WR Arkansas: Razorback gaining late buzz in the pre-draft process. A Hillsdale transfer, TeSlaa is big and physical with limited overall production. But he offers special teams value as a gunner, a useful role while seeing backup snaps at receiver. The Lions could use some depth.

131. NO – Dylan Fairchild/OG Georgia: Saints have a hole at left guard and Fairchild could immediately step in. He boasts 24 starts at left guard the past two seasons and is a wide body at 6’5, 318 pounds with good length.

132. BUF – Kobe King/ILB Penn State: A riser in the draft process, King had a strong Pro Day workout. He nearly touched 100 tackles in 2024 for the Nittany Lions, adding in nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Matt Milano has repeatedly battled injuries, playing just nine games over the past two seasons.

133. KC – Jamaree Caldwell/NT Oregon: Big man in the middle to plug the heart of the Chiefs’ defense. Showed more pass rush chops at Houston with 6.5 sacks in 2023 before being shutout there in 2024. Still, you’re getting solid run defense.

134. PHI – Jordan Phillips/DT Maryland: Young pass rusher at 21 with his best game ahead of him. Had a strong week at the Shrine Bowl. Phillips will help replace Milton Williams in the heart of the Eagles’ defense. The question on Phillips is a lack of production, failing to record a sack in his college career. The Eagles will look to develop him.

135. MIA – Oronde Gadsden II/TE Syracuse: A fun connection here after his father played receiver for the Dolphins for several seasons in the late 1990s to early 2000s. Gadsden is a new-age “move” tight end who nearly notched 1,000 receiving yards twice in his career, recovering from a 2023 foot injury for a strong final campaign.

136. BAL – Malachi Moore/DB Alabama: Versatile nickel/safety who is aggressive and around the ball in coverage. A nice chess piece in the Ravens’ multiple defense, Moore’s game profiles similarly to Micah Hyde. This could be great value.

137. SEA – Elijah Roberts/EDGE SMU: Roberts can play hand up or hand down and has good size and length. One of several players who followed SMU’s head coach from Miami to the Mustangs, Roberts compiled 24 TFL and 17.5 sacks over the last two years.

138. SF – Jordan Hancock/CB Ohio State: Versatile corner who can play inside or out or even safety. A lack of size and bulk is his biggest issue but he’ll offer depth and did a bit of everything in the Buckeyes’ defense. His four forced fumbles are impressive.

Round Five

139. MIN – Tai Felton/WR Maryland: Felton can fly with 4.3-level speed and has good hands over the middle. A lanky body and lack of high-end twitch are his biggest drawbacks. He’ll add depth behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

140. CAR – Jamon Dumas-Johnson/ILB Kentucky: He began his career at Georgia before transferring to Kentucky. Downhill hitter with good testing at his Pro Day (4.6 40, 37.5-inch vertical). Consistent pass rusher with 13 career sacks.

141. TEN – Vernon Broughton/DL Texas: One-note run stuffer but Broughton holds the point of attack well. Late-bloomer in college but a good scheme fit. Tennessee ranked bottom-ten against the run in all major categories a year ago.

142. JAC – Luke Kandra/OG Cincinnati: Standard o-line depth. Kandra is a big body and good run blocker who can pull as the Jags reshape their roster with a bevy of draft picks.

143. LVR – Jared Harrison-Hunte/DT SMU: Athletic one-gapper who will add quality depth along a thinner Raiders’ interior defensive line. He broke out for 6.5 sacks in 2024.

144. NE – Upton Stout/CB Western Kentucky: Undersized but aggressive corner with potential safety flexibility. Productive and loyal, Stout turned the down chance to transfer to Michigan to remain with the Hilltoppers. Good depth here who should have an immediate role on special teams.

145. NYJ – Jack Nelson/OT Wisconsin: Good grab on Day Three NFL draft. Nelson has size with guard/tackle experience, a four-year starter for the Badgers. The Jets need o-line help.

146. CAR – Jaylin Lane/WR Virginia Tech: Undersized but athletic, Lane was utilized as a receiver, runner, and punt returner during his college career. One that began at Middle Tennessee State and ended in Blacksburg.

147. SF – Jaylin Conyers/TE Texas Tech: A high school quarterback, Conyers is one of the most unique athletes of the draft. A power forward who goes up and gets the football, he has the tools to be a good blocker. But a team will have to figure out exactly how to get him involved. The 49ers can. George Kittle isn’t getting any younger.

148. CHI – Logan Brown/OT Kansas: A plus athlete without a ton of experience, Brown is a good scheme fit. The Bears continue to build up their offensive line with a worthwhile project.

149. DAL – Aeneas Peebles/DT Virginia Tech: Undersized but athletic and productive defensive tackle, the Cowboys add talent to their d-line. Peebles transferred from Duke to Virginia Tech for 2024, recording seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

150. MIA – Craig Woodson/S Cal: Experienced and high IQ defensive back who brings a well-rounded game to the NFL. Ran better at the Combine than expected. Quality Day Three depth.

151. IND – C.J. West/NT Indiana: West stays local. True run stuffer with great anchor and hard to move against the run. Began his career at Kent State before transferring into Indiana for their strong 2024 season.

152. ARI – Devin Neal/RB Kansas: Neal left school as the Jayhawks’ all-time leading rusher. Athletic who briefly played baseball and football at Kansas, Neal brings size, burst, power, and is capable of carrying a heavy workload. His 37-carry, 202-yard, four total touchdown performance against Colorado was excellent.

153. CIN – Shaun Dolac/ILB Buffalo: Late-rising inside linebacker with big production. Logan Wilson is coming off injury and Germaine Pratt has requested a trade. Dolac piled up 168 tackles, including an off-the-charts 19 for a loss, with 6.5 sacks and five interceptions in 2024. That’s called production.

154. NYG – Zy Alexander/CB LSU: Lanky corner with below-average testing but SEC pedigree. The Giants signed Paulson Adebo but Deonte Banks has struggled in his first two seasons.

155. MIA – Ashton Gillotte/EDGE Louisville: Bit of a fall for Gillotte but the EDGE class is fairly deep. Gillotte had a big 2023 season with 11 sacks before falling to 4.5 of them in 2024. Good get for the Dolphins.

156. PIT – Justin Walley/CB Minnesota: Average size but aggressive mentality with plus ball skills. Outside corner who could also see action in the slot, Pittsburgh adds secondary depth. Walley broke up 10 passes and notched two picks for the Gophers last year.

157. TB – Dorian Strong/CB Virginia Tech: Outside corner who picked off five passes across his final two years with the Hokies. Good depth for the Bucs after losing Carlton Davis. Cornerback could be taken earlier than this.

158. LAC – Ricky White/WR UNLV: Productive wide receiver whose special teams’ talent is immense. White blocked four punts in college. Following Que Robinson, Jim Harbaugh is quickly collecting special teamers.

159. GB – R.J. Mickens/S Clemson: Safety help for the Packers. R.J.’s father Ray had a long NFL career and his son will try to do the same. Mickens ran sub-4.5 at the Combine and picked off a pair of passes for the Tigers in 2024.

160. SF – Deone Walker/NT Kentucky: Once viewed as a possible Top 50 prospect, Walker falls deep into the draft until the 49ers stop it. Walker is one of the draft’s largest prospects and looked much stronger when healthy in 2023 before a back injury greatly hampered his 2024. San Francisco’s eighth pick of the draft, they can roll the dice on him.

161. PHI – Mitchell Evans/TE Notre Dame: Dallas Goedert is on the trade block and the Eagles get some youth in the room. Evans has a flair for making spectacular grabs though his athleticism isn’t high-end. An underneath threat in 2024, he found the end zone a career-high three times.

162. NYJ – Jaylin Smith/CB USC: A potential slot option at the next level, he’ll serve as secondary depth for the Jets. Active in the backfield, Smith has ten tackles for loss over his final two years with the Trojans.

163. CAR – KeAndre Lambert-Smith/WR Auburn: The nephew of Kam Chancellor, KLS is a vertical threat who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch in his one year at Auburn after transferring in from Penn State. He blazed a 4.37 at the Combine.

164. PHI – Damien Martinez/RB Miami (FL): Running back is low on the team’s list of needs but the Eagles are focused on value for a roster without many holes. Martinez is a big back who can pass protect who rushed for over 1,100 yards at Oregon State in 2023 and crossed the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with the Hurricanes. He’ll push Will Shipley for his roster spot.

165. PHI – Drew Kendall/C Boston College: Undersized but athletic, he’s a good scheme fit. He started three years for the Eagles and could backup Cam Jurgens. Always smart to add o-line depth.

166. HOU – Carson Vinson/OT Alabama A&M: One of the top HBCU and small-school prospects in this year’s draft, Vinson brings lots of size to the NFL. The Texans load up their offensive line this draft. As they should.

167. TEN – Jack Kiser/ILB Notre Dame: Inside linebacker help for the Titans, Kiser had a six-year college career. In 2024, he recorded a team-high 90 tackles, five of which came for a loss.

168. PHI – Bradyn Sorrell/EDGE Texas: Ok…odds are the Eagles aren’t making all these picks. But this mock doesn’t predict trades so Philly will bask in their surplus fifth-rounders. They nab good value here in Sorrell, who picked up 6.5 sacks a season ago.

169. BUF – Caleb Ransaw/CB Tulane: A slot/safety option, Ransaw is athletic and physical. Good backup behind top nickel corner Taron Johnson. Ransaw began his career at Troy before transferring to become part of the Green Wave program for 2024.

170. BUF – David Walker/EDGE Central Arkansas: Small-school edge with some of the best FCS tape and production around. An All-American, he registered 10.5 sacks last season. He ran 4.69 at the Combine.

171. NE – Ollie Gordon II/RB Oklahoma State: A big-bodied back who dominated in 2023 before falling off in 2024. Gordon went from over 1,700 rushing yards in 2023 to less than 800 a season ago. Still, the Pats have had difficulty trusting their top two backs.

172. SEA – Jake Briningstool/TE Clemson: Depth behind Noah Fant. Briningstool had a steady Tigers’ career, finishing 2024 with 49 receptions, 530 yards, and seven touchdowns.

173. BUF – Chimere Dike/WR Florida: Athletic and big-play receiver who transferred from Wisconsin to Florida, reuniting with former QB Graham Mertz. Dike led the Gators with 42 receptions in 2024. The Bills signed Josh Palmer but need more depth.

174. DAL – Jalen Rivers/OG Miami (FL): Nice value here at the end of the fifth round. Rivers is big at 6’6, 319 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. He’s played left tackle and left guard. Recurring injuries are the biggest concern and push him down the board.

175. SEA – J.J. Pegues/DL Ole Miss: Pegues is an interesting athlete who served as a short-yardage back with seven rushing touchdowns for the Rebels. But he didn’t test as impressively and could be an awkward NFL tweener. Still, there’s a potential fit in the Seahawks’ system.

176. BAL – Tyler Baron/EDGE Miami (FL): Just feels like a Ravens’ pick. Baron is big and long who picked up 5.5 sacks in his one year with the Hurricanes, transferring in from Tennessee. Keeps the Ravens’ cupboard full at pass rusher.

Round Six

177. BUF – Clay Webb/OG Jacksonville State: Underrated prospect giving Buffalo guard help. Former five-star recruit who began at Georgia before transferring to the Gamecocks.

178. TEN – Sebastian Castro/S Iowa: Versatile and physical safety who could go higher than early sixth round. Lack of size (5112, 203 pounds) and below-average athleticism (4.35 RAS) causes him to fall.

179. CLE – Jaydon Blue/RB Texas: Browns take their second runner as they rebuild the backfield post-Nick Chubb. A different type of back compared to Quinshon Judkins, Blue has serious 4.2 wheels with home run ability in the open field. He’s also a strong receiver and will add juice to the Browns’ offense searching for a spark.

180. LVR – Tahj Brooks/RB Texas Tech: Brooks’ floor is that of a strong third down back who can catch and block. His vision and patience is unique and been compared to Le’Veon Bell while a lack of burst and speed holds him back. The Raiders transform their backfield in one draft.

181. LAC – Dillon Gabriel/QB Oregon: Why not add a second Duck quarterback to the roster behind Justin Herbert? Gabriel is undersized but left college football as the NCAA record holder with 179 career touchdowns. With over 18,000 he’s also second in all-time passing yards. He’ll battle for third-string duties with Trey Lance.

182. JAC – Trevor Etienne/RB Georgia: Just feels right, doesn’t it? Younger brother of Travis Etienne, Trevor looked better at Florida than last year with the Bulldogs. He isn’t as big and not quite as dynamic as his older brother but a worthwhile depth grab. Travis is also a free agent after the season.

183. BAL – Carson Bruener/ILB Washington: Stealing him before Pittsburgh gets on the clock, Bruener could challenge the struggling Trenton Simpson out of the gate. Athletic and capable in coverage with three interceptions in 2024, he has good bloodlines with his father a former tight end and current Steelers’ area scout.

184. NO – LeQuint Allen/RB Syracuse: High-cut runner with lots of versatility, a good fit behind Alvin Kamara. One of the most natural receiving backs in the class, Allen caught 64 passes for the Orange last year.

185. PIT – Antwuan Powell-Ryland/EDGE Virginia Tech: Twitched-up pass rusher with a severe lack of length but plus production and the ability to bend and turn the corner. He dominated the ACC with 16 sacks and three forced fumbles, finding a home with the Hokies after serving as a backup at Florida. Pittsburgh stocks the shelves at EDGE rusher.

186. NYJ – Sai’vion Jones/EDGE LSU: Really nice value here and the Jets pounce as they collect pass rushers. A hip injury knocks him down. But he has size and length who had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last year for the Tigers.

187. MIN – Riley Leonard/QB Notre Dame: Only the Vikings fourth selection of the draft and they’re likely to trade down at some point to acquire more selections. Minnesota needs quarterback help but can’t take one too early or else they optically show a lack of confidence in J.J. McCarthy.

Leonard transferred from Duke to Notre Dame. His play wasn’t always even but he had a nice Senior Bowl showing while possessing size and is a tough guy.

188. TEN – Gavin Bartholomew/TE Pitt: Titans add depth at tight end where they’re weak behind starter Chig Okonkwo. Bartholomew’s best season came as a freshman with Kenny Pickett at QB, becoming an underneath target in 2024. Still, he scored four touchdowns.

189. IND – Jacory Croskey-Merritt/RB Arizona: Overlooked name after being limited to just one game in 2024 due to concerns over eligibility. But he had a strong 2023 at New Mexico, rushing for almost 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns on less than 200 carries and shine at the East/West Shrine Bowl. With a limited background as a receiver, he’ll have to show he can be more than a runner.

190. LAR – Jalen Travis/OT Iowa State: Big and long pass protector who began his career at Princeton. Started 11 games for the Cyclones this year but injuries have been too persistent in his career. Travis comes from a brainy family with brothers who played college sports at Harvard and Stanford.

191. DEN – Alijah Huzzie/CB North Carolina: Undersized slot corner but active in the backfield with six tackles for loss and two sacks. He’s a playmaker on the football and is a potent punt returner with two scores over his past two years.

192. CLE – Jake Majors/C Texas: Lacks ideal length but shows pop out of his stance and has plenty of experience. He’ll battle Ethan Pocic for playing time at the pivot.

193. CIN – Jordan James/RB Oregon: James is a bursty runner who rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Ducks in 2024. He ran 4.55 at his Pro Day. Bengals need depth behind Chase Brown and could take a running back earlier than this.

194. JAC – Maxen Hook/S Toledo: Experienced safety who plays hard and can cover underneath. Extensive special teams background who has enough athleticism, a reliable tackler, and a high floor.

195. LAR – Andrew Armstrong/WR Arkansas: Focusing on value here. Armstrong is one of my favorite Day Three sleepers, he quietly led the SEC in receptions and yards, though he found the end zone just once in 2024. Transferring up from East Texas A&M, Armstrong is big, has trusty hands, and can out of his breaks. He just has to clean up his footwork and be more efficient. A lack of special teams value is also problematic.

196. DET – Kitan Crawford/S Nevada: Nice value here for the Lions. Crawford with an excellent Combine performance (4.41 40, 41.5-inch vertical) though he was just a one-year full-time starter for the Wolfpack.

197. DEN – Elijah Ponder/EDGE Cal Poly: Intriguing FCS player with good tape who played well against Stanford early in the season. Good rush depth for the Broncos. Ponder has a whopping 43.5 career tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

198. GB – Tonka Hemingway/DT South Carolina: Interior defensive line depth. Hemingway is viewed as a sleeper in some draft circles, recording a season-best four sacks in 2024. Credited with seven pass deflections in 2023, he can impact the passing game even without getting home.

199. LAC – Rylie Mills/DE Notre Dame: Forgotten name in this year’s class due to an ostensibly due to a serious knee injury suffered right before the college football playoffs. The Rams could stash him during his rookie season.

200. CLE – Robert Longerbeam/CB Rutgers: Tall and lanky, he could be an inside/outside option at the NFL level. Has as many forced fumbles as interceptions, five each, with special teams value and ran 4.39 at the Combine. Could be selected earlier than this.

201. LAR – Woody Marks/RB USC: Depth in case of another Kyren Williams injury. Quiet career at Mississippi State before busting out for an 1,133 yard campaign in his only season with the Trojans in 2024. Also a capable receiver with 47 receptions and gets to stay local (though he’s an Atlanta native).

202. LAR – Cam’Ron Jackson/DT Florida: Playing the value game here. Jackson brings a huge profile at 6’6, 328 pounds with 34-inch arms but has average athleticism and uninspiring production. Still, he could go one round higher than this.

203. BAL – Xavier Restrepo/WR Miami (FL): Possession receiver with good bulk and a nose for the marker. But a horrible 40-time (he cited injury) knocks him way down the board. Still, a typical Ravens’ pick and there could be real return here.

204. DAL – Jackson Hawes/TE Georgia Tech: Good blocking tight end who can help the Cowboys running game and play a bit on special teams. Like the value as the seventh round nears.

205. WSH – Robert McDaniel/S Jackson State: One of the draft’s top HBCU players who tested very well at the HBCU Combine and performed well in the Legacy Bowl. Size, physicality, and good length, he’s an interesting “big nickel” with a similar profile to Nate Hobbs. Commanders have been doing their homework on him.

206. BUF – Donovan McMillon/SS Pittsburgh: Experienced safety who posted 100-plus tackles in each of his two years with the Panthers after transferring from Florida. Won’t offer much in coverage but can play near the line of scrimmage and should help on special teams.

207. NYJ – Joshua Gray/OG Oregon State: Guard/tackle flexibility and experience, though his sawed-off frame (31 3/8-inch arms) ticket him for the interior. Potentially could play some center, too.

208. DEN – Jay Higgins/ILB Iowa: Tackling machine at Iowa with good zone instincts. But a lack of foot speed reflected in testing and tape bumps him way down and likely caps him as special teamer. However, he could be highly effective there.

209. LAC – Marcus Harris/CB California: Outside cornerback depth, Harris has a playmaking background with good speed to turn and run vertically. Lack of ideal size may leave some wanting to push him to the slot but he can hold his own as an outside cover corner. They don’t all need to be 6’1.

210. BAL – Raheim Sanders/RB South Carolina: Better known as “Rocket,” Sanders shined brightest in 2022 with Arkansas. After a tough 2023, he transferred to South Carolina and rushed for 11 scores in 2024 while making plays as a receiver. Depth behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill with Keaton Mitchell’s serious injury limiting him in 2024.

211. DAL – Yahya Black/DT Iowa: Interior plugger to help stop the Eagles’ potent rushing attack. Long, 35-inch levers for arms with solid production for his beefy frame, 12 TFLs and 4.5 sacks over the past two years for the Hawkeyes.

212. BAL – Bam Martin-Scott/ILB South Carolina: Ravens add another inside linebacker for their tenth selection of the draft. Physical and throwback inside linebacker who was a late bloomer in his career. Run-and-hit type who needs to clean up his eyes and improve his change-of-direction. Special teams value.

213. LVR – Luke Lachey/TE Iowa: The Raiders run a lot of multi-tight end sets and Michael Mayer could fall out of favor under the new regime. Lachey is the latest in Iowa tight ends to come out in the draft though he isn’t as strong a blocker as George Kittle or as strong a receiver as T.J. Hockenson.

214. LAC – Eugene Asante/ILB Auburn: Good value near the end of the sixth round. Asante blazed a 4.48 40 but is undersized by even NFL standards. Production also hasn’t been there after a six-year college career, Asante doesn’t even have 200 career tackles.

215. LVR – Rayuan Lane III/S Navy: Lane had a strong career for the Midshipmen, picking off four passes in 2023 and another pair in 2024. He’s also forced a bunch of fumbles, an incredible eight of them. Versatile and athletic, Pete Carroll will admire his resume.

216. CLE – Ty Hamilton/DT Ohio State: The Browns like their local Ohio State products, drafting at least one Buckeye in three of their last four drafts. Interior d-line help, Hamilton registered six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024.

Round Seven

217. DAL – Collin Oliver/LB Oklahoma State: Good value here to kick off the seventh round. An EDGE-off ball hybrid, Oliver missed much of 2024 pocked up 22.5 sacks over his first three years with the Cowboys. He returned healthy for the Combine, impressing with a 4.56 40 and 39-inch vertical.

218. ATL – Nazir Stackhouse/NT Georgia: Been awhile since the Falcons have had a pick. They beef up the interior with a true plugger like Stackhouse, an experienced three-year starter. Atlanta was middling against the run and released Grady Jarrett.

219. NYG – Isaiah Neyor/WR Nebraska: Height/weight/speed prospect who ran 4.40 at the Combine with a 38-inch vertical standing in at 6042, 218 pounds. Giants have a good receiver room but there’s always room to add, especially for someone with upside like Neyor.

220. NE – Jay Toia/NT UCLA: Wide-bodied nose tackle as the Patriots address defensive line late in the draft. Three-year starter for the Bruins.

221. JAC – Caleb Etienne/OT BYU: Athletic and long tackle, he has good starting left tackle experience at Oklahoma State and with the Cougars. Every team can use o-line depth and the Jaguars have made a ton of picks.

222. LVR – Bilhal Kone/CB Western Michigan: Strong seventh round value here for Kone. Worked his way up from a JUCO to Indiana State to the FBS level, leading the Broncos in pass breakups each of the last two seasons.

223. SEA – Jacob Bayer/C Arkansas State: Experienced center who transferred from Lamar. Showed toughness missing only five months after underdoing ACL surgery in the spring of 2024. Has primarily played center so increasing his flexibility would help his odds of sticking.

224. MIA – Kurtis Rourke/QB Indiana: Rourke is tough as nails, playing through an ACL injury in 2024 while leading Indiana to their first double-digit win season in school history. And the Hoosiers have been playing football since 1899. Rourke threw for 29 touchdowns and only five interceptions last year.

225. ARI – Jason Marshall Jr./CB Florida: Underrated name gaining late-buzz who could be selected higher than the seventh round. Without an interception the last two years, Marshall is lacking production but ran 4.49 with a 37.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine with good overall size.

226. KC – Efton Chism III/WR Eastern Washington: FCS sleeper who impressed at the Shrine Bowl. Big-time production with more than 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Eagles.

227. SF – Pat Bryant/WR Illinois: Bryant is a quality contested catch receiver with good hands. But a slow 40 and lack of separation on his tape ding him and send him towards the end of the 2025 NFL Draft.

228. DET – JJ Galbreath/TE South Dakota: Productive small school tight end but runs good routes and looks like a big receiver. Good production despite battling a shoulder injury. The FCS level has produced plenty of productive tight ends in recent years.

229. PIT – Cam Horsley/NT Boston College: Steelers double-dip along the defensive line. Horsley is a true plugger who played in a pro-style defense and was well coached. He’ll compete for the backup nose tackle job.

230. CAR – Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/DT Georgia: Good value here and Ingram-Dawkins could get taken earlier. Panthers start the draft with interior d-line help and they end it the same way. Light career production (39 total tackles, four sacks) is the concern but it’s rare for a Bulldogs’ player to put up big individual numbers.

231. MIA – Connor Colby/OG Iowa: Colby has played tackle and both guard spots throughout his college career. Tons of experience with 50 career starts and can run block. He’ll battle for a back-end roster spot.

232. IND – Melvin Smith/CB Southern Arkansas: Colts love finding a small school gem. Smith could be that guy. He had five interceptions in 2024 and started four years and turned in a 4.39 at his Pro Day.

233. CHI – Fadil Diggs/EDGE Syracuse: Bears adding pass rushers late. Diggs transferred from Texas A&M to Syracuse for 2024 and had his best season for an Orange team that has several draftable prospects this year, leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

234. SEA – Isaiah Bond/WR Texas: Seahawks take a seventh round chance on Bond, a talented and big-play receiver who underwhelmed in 2024. But his recent sexual assault accusation is what drives him down near the end of the draft. Bond has denied the allegations but teams will still proceed with caution.

235. TB – Jah Joyner/EDGE Minnesota: Buccaneers focus on value here. Joyner gets lost a pretty strong class of EDGE rushers. He’s got size and a well-rounded game but may lack a defining, standout trait. Active getting his hands up, he batted seven passes in 2024 to pair with his 4.5 sacks.

236. HOU – Jabbar Muhammad/CB Oregon: Outside corner who likely plays nickel at the next level. He’s aggressive and productive transferring from Washington. Special teams asset, too.

237. GB – Kyle Monangai/RB Rutgers: Running back depth behind Josh Jacobs. Excellent production the past two years, rushing for more than 1,200 yards in 2023 and 2024 with the Scarlet Knights. Set a career high with 14 total scores this past season.

238. NE – Zeek Biggers/DT Georgia Tech: Looks the part but production was minor and he’ll have to keep his weight in check. Still, a worthwhile late-round flyer as the Patriots finish things up.

239. DAL – Jack Conley/OL Boston College: Some versatility and size to his game, Conley has even worked as a tackle-eligible. Could carve out a role there in short-yardage and big personnel should he make the 53, but his pass protection needs work.

240. CHI – Cody Simon/ILB Ohio State: Good late round selection on Simon, recording 112 tackles and seven sacks last season for the Buckeyes. Will aid on special teams.

241. HOU – William Wagner/LS Michigan: Long snapper alert. Wagner is regarded as the top snapper of the draft, a walk-on at Michigan with great velocity and good accuracy. He says his engineering background helps him snap.

242. ATL – Thomas Fidone II/TE Nebraska: Sleeper tight end who didn’t put up big numbers in college but could stick in the NFL. Could make the 53-man roster behind Kyle Pitts.

243. BAL – Ryan Fitzgerald/K Florida State: The top kicker in this year’s class, Fitzgerald came in for a pre-draft visit. With Justin Tucker coming off a bad season and dealing with heavy allegations, the Ravens eye a possible replacement. Their 11th pick of the draft, they can take this chance.

244. DET – Dan Jackson/S Georgia: Hair-on-fire attitude that Dan Campbell will love. A walk-on who climbed the ladder, Jackson started in 2024 and profiles as a special teams ace for the next decade. He had a strong Senior Bowl week, too.

245. WSH –Ajani Cornelius/OT Oregon: Highly-experienced right tackle who began his career at Rhode Island before transferring up to the Ducks, starting right away. Adding o-line depth is never a bad idea in a tackle-starved world.

246. NYG – Thor Griffith/DT Louisville: Underrated name who spent one year at the FBS level after transferring from Harvard. Six tackles for loss and three sacks. And his name is Thor which is…just awesome.

247. DAL – Samuel Brown Jr./WR Miami (FL): Triple-transfer who weaved his way from West Virginia to Houston to Miami. Had his best season with the Cougars but posted 509 yards and two scores last season for the Hurricanes.

248. NO – Tommy Mellott/QB Montana State: Fun athlete potentially making a position switch to receiver or running back. Highly productive and beloved at Montana State, the Saints will try to make Mellott Tayson Hill 2.0.

249. SF – James Burnip/P Alabama: Fellow Aussie punter to compete with Mitch Wishnowsky whose average and net fell in 2024. Burnip is an excellent directional punter.

250. GB – Will Sheppard/WR Colorado: Packers don’t have a major need at receiver but add depth at the tail end of the draft. Sheppard went for more than 600 yards catching passes from Shedeur Sanders a season ago.

251. KC – Lan Larison/RB UC Davis: Fun prospect to end the draft. Ran, caught, returned, even threw a handful of passe and a rodeo rider. Andy Reid could get creative with him.

252. SF – Luke Newman/OG Michigan State: Multi-year starter at left tackle at Holy Cross before transferring to Michigan State and kicking inside to guard. More o-line help to close out the draft.

253. MIA – Marques Sigle/S Kansas State: Impressive athlete who ran sub-4.4 at the Combine. Two-year player for the Wildcats, picking off three passes in 2024. Good flier in the final five selections.

254. NO – Nash Hutmacher/DL Nebraska: True run stuffer but had 6.5 sacks over his final two years with the Cornhuskers. Nice way to close out the draft for New Orleans.

255. CLE – Moliki Matavao/TE UCLA: Well-built tight end with decent production, averaging more than 20 yards per catch two years ago. But ran in the 4.8’s at his Pro Day.

256. LAC – Ahmed Hassanein/EDGE Boise State: Good-sized edge rusher and fun story, the first Egypt-born player drafted in NFL history. High-floor player to close out the Chargers’ draft.

257. KC – Jordan Clark/CB Notre Dame: Potential nickel corner at the next level. The son of former Steelers’ safety Ryan Clark, Jordan had five pass breakups and one pick for the Fighting Irish last year. Transferred in from Arizona State.