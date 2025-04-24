Kinkhabwala: Jaxson Dart Won’t Fall Past Saints At No. 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a lot of homework on the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ve met extensively with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. And the expectation was that they were going to have at least a shot at all three of those quarterbacks at 21.

But reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala doesn’t think that’s going to happen with Jaxson Dart. It’s quite interesting, actually. At one point, Shedeur Sanders was expected to be a top-10 pick. Now, Kinkhabwala expects Dart to be drafted in that range.

“What I’m being told is that Jaxson Dart is not going to fall beyond that number nine pick and the Saints,” said Kinkhabwala said Thursday morning on CBS Sports HQ. “Somebody could potentially go above the Saints to try to get him, but that’s not what I’m hearing right now. That is the pick that Kellen Moore really likes.”

“What I’m being told is that Jaxson Dart is not going to fall beyond that No. 9 pick and the Saints.”@AKinkhabwala with the latest buzz from the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/r4OR2xzNMD — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 24, 2025

If the New Orleans Saints pick Dart with the ninth overall selection, that would definitely change the landscape of the first round. Teams that have been interested in Dart, like the Steelers, would unexpectedly have one less quarterback option. That would drive teams to be even more likely to trade back up into the first round. With Dart off the board, teams might scramble for Shedeur Sanders. Teams like the New York Giants or even their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

So, where would that leave the Steelers? Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers have a first-round grade on Dart. But at the same time, he acknowledges that they also like Sanders. Perhaps Dart being off the board would push them to select Sanders at 21. But if the Giants or Browns execute a trade to move ahead of the Steelers, that would leave them on the outside looking in.

And maybe that wouldn’t be a bad thing. Dan Graziano reported this morning that there are elements in Pittsburgh that would rather wait for the 2026 class of quarterbacks. And having both Dart and Sanders out of the picture would help solidify that position.

Evidently, the Steelers will need to keep a close eye on both Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders as the first round unfolds tonight.