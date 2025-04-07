Kaboly ‘Would Anticipate’ Steelers Signing Veteran OL After Compensatory Pick Deadline

Quarterback is currently the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest question mark. However, it isn’t the only hole in their roster. The Steelers still haven’t replaced Najee Harris. They’re also seriously lacking in depth along their offensive line. Last season, they got tested on that front, losing several offensive linemen for long periods of time. Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show thinks Pittsburgh will address that need once it doesn’t affect its compensatory picks for next year.

“You can’t have starter-capable backups at every position, and that especially goes for the offensive line,” Kaboly wrote Monday in his mailbag on Twitter. “Ryan McCollum is capable (and showed that last year when Zach Frazier was injured) to play any of the three interior positions, and I know they like Dylan Cook, but we haven’t seen much from him.

“I would anticipate them adding a veteran offensive lineman after the compensatory pick deadline comes around on April 28. But they aren’t going to have quality depth at that position. It’s almost impossible.”

Steelers Mailbag: Trading George Pickens, questions over Jaylen Warren and ‘Big Night Aht’ surprise? Mark Kaboly / Steelers Correspondent

For The @PatMcAfeeShow PITTSBURGH — When will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Steelers took a backseat for a brief moment. Many Steelers’ fans… pic.twitter.com/a5gD2bdavm — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) April 7, 2025

That would make some sense. The Steelers are scheduled to receive several compensatory picks in the 2026 draft. They’ve lost a handful of players to free agency this offseason. There are still a lot of veteran offensive linemen available, and the Steelers can probably wait to pick through them.

Once that deadline passes, free agents won’t count against a team’s compensatory picks. That will allow the Steelers to sign whoever they want while also keeping their arsenal of compensatory draft picks intact.

The Steelers likely want to stockpile as many picks as they can because they could trade up for a quarterback in the 2026 draft. That could rob them of a lot of draft capital. Having more picks is almost always a good thing, giving the Steeler a little more flexibility.

Looking at their current offensive line, tackle seems like the most obvious weakness. Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu are slated to start, but the only depth behind them is Dylan Cook, a 2022 undrafted free agent with minimal experience, and Calvin Anderson, a journeyman who hasn’t proved a lot in the NFL.

That leaves them with little quality depth. While Kaboly is correct that the Steelers would be hard-pressed to find a depth piece that’s as good as their starters, there are still more experienced players available. It might be wise to add a tackle like that, especially when looking at their starters.

Jones and Fautanu have question marks. Last year, Jones looked extremely shaky. Fautanu suffered a major injury and didn’t get much time on the field, so there’s no telling what he’ll look like in 2025.

Therefore, kicking the tires on a more experienced veteran could be a good idea. Not only could a player like that be more trustworthy in a pinch, but he could also be a nice mentor for Jones and Fautanu. After the draft, it would be logical if the Steelers shore up their trenches. They got a firsthand look last year at how important that can be. Ignoring it could be a mistake.