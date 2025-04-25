Kaboly Thinks Steelers Would ‘Sprint’ To Draft QB Jalen Milroe In Third Round

Depending on who you listened to, the Pittsburgh Steelers taking DT Derrick Harmon with the 21st pick was a shocker. They passed on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, who ultimately fell out of the first round. The Steelers don’t have a second-round pick as of writing, so their next pick is at No. 83 overall. Will they target a quarterback there? And could it be Alabama QB Jalen Milroe?

The Steelers have certainly spent time with Milroe through the pre-draft process. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers had a dinner with Milroe prior to his Pro Day workout. They also had him in for a pre-draft visit. So what happens if Milroe is there when the Steelers are on the clock in the third round?

“Oh, that’s a sprint,” said Mark Kaboly on Friday’s episode of the PM Team on 93.7 The Fan.

The question is, would the Steelers be faster to get the pick in than Milroe is on the field? Speed is his elite trait. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at his Pro Day. Tomlin has said repeatedly that he wants a mobile quarterback. It’s part of why the Steelers traded for Justin Fields last offseason and tried (and ultimately failed) to keep him for 2025.

Jalen Milroe is far from a polished quarterback. When Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora scouted Milroe, he saw a quarterback who struggled to deliver the ball accurately in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He only completed 64.3 percent of his passes in 2024, along with 16 passing touchdowns. He did find the end zone 20 times last season with his legs, further demonstrating his effectiveness as a runner.

So why would the Steelers sprint to the podium to take a quarterback known for, well, sprinting? Because Milroe has untapped potential. He pairs his incredible athleticism with a big arm. The Steelers need a quarterback who can throw the ball down the field to George Pickens, DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, for that matter. Those receivers, along with an offense committed to both the run and play-action, are why analyst Charles Davis thinks the Steelers have the “perfect” offense for Milroe.

Jalen Milroe has potential. There is no question that he is a fantastic athlete. That’s something he can hang his hat on from Day 1 in the NFL. But with time, people see that Milroe can develop into more than a runner. If Daniel Jeremiah is correct, Milroe has the “highest upside of anybody” at the quarterback position in this year’s draft.

So while you would balk at taking a shot at Jalen Milroe at No. 21 overall, the Steelers seem to have no qualms about taking a swing with the 83rd pick. He’d be a project, but he could be a dynamic, dual-threat player who can stretch defenses vertically and make them pay with his legs.

But what happens if both Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe are there in the third round?

“Milroe,” Kaboly said simply.

I can only imagine the response from fans and media alike if that were to happen.