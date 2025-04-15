Kaboly Skeptical Of Robust Trade Market For Steelers’ T.J. Watt: ‘Absolutely Kidding Yourself’

If the Steelers were ever to explore trade offers for T.J. Watt, they may come away disappointed. While it seems incredibly unlikely that they would take that path, though, it is fair to question his hypothetical market. When trading for a veteran, even an elite one, age, compensation, and durability are extenuating circumstances.

From that perspective, he has red flags in every column. Indeed, that’s the reason people are even discussing a hypothetical Watt trade. Already over 30, with a prior injury history, and about to be one of the most highly-compensated non-quarterbacks in NFL history, he comes with a lot of undesirable variables.

Any acquiring team would still be gaining an elite, potentially difference-making player, but at a premium, and with risks. That’s why Mark Kaboly questions what the Steelers could fetch in a T.J. Watt trade, as he discussed on Monday. He also doesn’t think there’s any real worry about the team actually losing him.

“I just don’t think there’s a lot of market out there for somebody that wants a 31-year-old for $160 million”, he said on 93.7 The Fan. Watt would turn 31 in October for any team that would want to trade for him. While he has played all 17 games in the past two years, he dealt with cumulative nicks last season. In 2022, he missed extensive time due to injury.

In discussing a Watt trade scenario, Kaboly pointed out that the Steelers acquired DK Metcalf for a second-round pick. Metcalf isn’t quite on the same level, but he is a few years younger and more durable. If the Steelers didn’t have to give him a $150 million contract, it would have cost them a higher draft pick.

Likewise, the Steelers’ gain in a Watt trade will be capped by…well, cap considerations. Because his new team would have to sign him to a new contract likely topping $40 million APY. While his hosts seemed shocked, Kaboly thought their belief the Steelers could fetch a first-round pick for him was in fact far-fetched.

“What I’m saying is, a second-round pick, maybe” for Watt in a trade scenario, Kaboly offered. “If you’re thinking a one, a two, and a three next year or something like that, you’re absolutely kidding yourself”.

For Marshon Lattimore and a fifth-round pick, the Commanders gave up third-, fourth-, and sixth-round picks last year. The Chiefs gave up a fifth-round pick for DeAndre Hopkins, the Bills a third and seventh for Amari Cooper. The Jets added Davante Adams for a third-round pick. Factoring in age and compensation, it would be hard to sell a team on parting with a first-rounder to trade for T.J. Watt.