Kaboly Says Will Howard In Sixth Round Is ‘Absolutely Great Value’

Coming into the draft, many thought the Steelers would take a quarterback with the 21st overall pick. When they went with Derrick Harmon instead, some expected them to dip into a talented pool of QBs still available in the second and third rounds. Instead, the Steelers waited until the sixth round to draft Will Howard out of Ohio State.

Howard is an interesting prospect who had ups and downs during his 2024 campaign. In the sixth round, though, it’s easy to love the value there. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly agreed as he said Monday on the Kaboly + Mack podcast.

“I mean, absolutely great value at that spot,” Kaboly said. “I mean, we’re talking about a guy who’s a national champ. He was spectacular. Played his best ball when it was needed the most. I’m willing to take that shot. You need a long-term, developmental project.”

Comparing Howard to some of the other quarterbacks in the draft, the Steelers could legitimately have gotten the best value with him. With players like Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Shough going far earlier, the Steelers were smart. They double dipped on the defensive line, and added to their running back room all before addressing the QB position.

Of all the QBs in this class, Howard might be entering the most interesting position. The likelihood of him playing in 2024 is almost entirely dependant on whether the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers or not. If they don’t Howard will likely start the year behind Mason Rudolph, but with a strong preseason, fans will be clamoring for him soon. Even if Rudolph starts the year, if things are going poorly, Pittsburgh may turn to Howard.

If Rodgers does sign, Howard’s still in a good spot. As a rookie, it’s hard to think of a better QB to learn from than Rodgers. He’s accomplished just about everything he possibly could during his career, and was a major help to Jordan Love’s development. Love was far more of a prospect than Howard is now, but Howard would learn a lot from Rodgers regardless. After 2025, if he makes a good impression with the coaching staff, he could even compete for a starting role going forward.

In a weak QB class, the Steelers managed to find a player who has athleticism, can overcome adversity, and just won the national championship. And that came three rounds after Gabriel went off the board. It’s easy to complain about the way the Steelers have handled the QB position this offseason, but Howard is a solid addition, especially where the Steelers took him.