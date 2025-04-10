Kaboly On Ryan Clark’s ‘Sell The Farm’ For Shedeur Sanders Comment: ‘There’s Not Much Farm To Sell’

After reports that the Steelers would bring in QB Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit, former Steelers S Ryan Clark said the team should “sell the farm” in order to trade up to get him. Widely regarded as the second-best quarterback in this class behind Cam Ward, his draft fate is somewhat unclear. Some believe he might go second overall; some think he might fall out of the first round. Neither scenario is among the most likely, but would he last to 21?

That is where the Steelers draft, but can they wait on Sanders? If they really want him, they might have to trade up. But Mark Kaboly doesn’t think they have the resources to pull that off, unless they’re willing to borrow from 2026.

“There’s not much farm to sell, unless you’re taking [from] next year’s farm”, he said on 93.7 The Fan when asked about Clark’s comment. “It’s very, very expensive to move up in the first round if you’re moving 20 to 15, 21 to 14, or anything like that. They don’t have a second-round pick, so it would take a lot to move up. I think that’s one of the issues you have”.

The Steelers have traded up in the first round twice in recent years, in 2019 and 2023. In 2019, they traded from 20 to 10, giving up their second-round pick and a future third-round pick. In 2023, they gave up a fourth-round pick to move up from 17 to 14, though perhaps there were some divisional shenanigans at play. If they were trading for Shedeur Sanders, though, they might have to move into the top 10.

And teams demand a premium when they know you are trading up for a quarterback. In 2017, the Chiefs moved up from 27 to 10 to draft Patrick Mahomes, giving up a third-round pick and their first-round pick the following year. The Texans also moved from up, from 25 to 12 for Deshaun Watson, giving up a future first. Would the Steelers be willing to give up their 2026 first-round pick for Shedeur Sanders?

Many believe the Steelers are punting on quarterback this year in favor of the 2026 NFL Draft, so perhaps not. While we don’t know who will declare in 2026, we know this year’s quarterback class is considered weaker than average. Sanders, for example, might not have ranked in the top six quarterback prospects of last year’s class.

“I don’t think that’s plausible whatsoever”, Kaboly said of the Steelers trading up for Sanders. “If a guy falls to them, that’s different”. He did allow that he is “intrigued by” Sanders and would “take a hard look at him” if he were the Steelers and Sanders were available at 21. “But I wouldn’t go get him, no”.