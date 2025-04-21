Kaboly: Broderick Jones ‘Linchpin’ Between Good And Average Steelers O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested heavily in the offensive line over the past two seasons. They spent back-to-back first-round picks on offensive tackles. They drafted two interior offensive linemen in 2024. But could the line’s performance really come down to one player, OT Broderick Jones?

No, all five players on the offensive line have to play well for a line to function. But the Steelers have to be pretty happy with the interior of the line at this point. G Isaac Seumalo is steady, C Zach Frazier was a phenomenal rookie, and G Mason McCormick stepped in admirably and played well. So, it comes down to the offensive tackles.

And rookie OT Troy Fautanu looked the part at right tackle before suffering a season-ending injury. Jones, on the other hand, has had a rocky first two seasons in the NFL. He’s barely played in his natural position of left tackle, and he struggled at right tackle last season. But he’s the de facto starting left tackle after Dan Moore Jr. walked in free agency. That’s why Mark Kaboly thinks he’s the most important figure on the line in 2025.

“Can you get him back on track, Broderick Jones?” said Kaboly Monday morning on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan. “I don’t know…. That is probably the linchpin of this offensive line being very good or just being average again. What can Broderick Jones do at left tackle?”

The Steelers obviously had high hopes for Jones because they traded up to 14th in 2023 to select him. He’s got the physical tools to be a premier offensive tackle. But the Steelers haven’t exactly helped his development. He’s played mostly right tackle when he’s a left tackle, and you can see how he’s struggled in pass protection.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora thinks that the root of the majority of Jones’ issues has nothing to do with the physical aspects of the game. It’s the mental part of his game. He’s made unforced errors, whether it’s snap count issues or not realizing what the playcall was.

The good thing is that all of that is correctable. It’s not like Jones is physically outclassed as an offensive tackle. He needs to get on the same page as the rest of the offense, and if he does, he’s got all the physical tools to be a successful offensive lineman.

If Broderick Jones can get those mental lapses ironed out at left tackle this season, then the Steelers’ offensive line has a chance to be quite good. If we see more of the same in 2025, then the Steelers’ line will be struggling again.