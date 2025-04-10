Jordan Reid Says Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Would ‘Fit Like A Glove’ With Steelers

Although they’re interested in Aaron Rodgers, it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers could target a quarterback in the draft. They’ve been seriously interested in that position. The Steelers have brought several quarterback prospects in on visits, and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord will reportedly join that list soon. While McCord isn’t receiving first-round buzz, he could be an option for the Steelers later in the draft. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Steelers are one team that McCord would fit well with.

“I look at Pittsburgh, I think the Steelers have a huge need for a quarterback, whether it’s an early round or a mid-round guy,” Reid said recently on Syracuse Orange Sports’ YouTube channel. “He definitely fits into that situation.

“I look at the Cowboys, if somebody is looking for a backup, he definitely could fit in there. Miami is another system that he fits in really well, but more so the Steelers. The Steelers are one team I definitely think he fits on. Also, I would throw in the Jets.”

Kyle McCord is set to visit the @steelers next week. ESPN's @Jordan_Reid tells me they are one of 4 #NFL teams he would "fit like a glove"

McCord is an interesting prospect. It seems like he’ll be taken on Day 2 or 3 of the draft. There are some things to like about his game, like his solid arm strength and ball placement. However, he also has flaws. McCord doesn’t necessarily have one elite trait that helps project him as a high-level starter in the NFL.

That doesn’t mean he can’t be a good player, though. Reid talks about fit, and that’s incredibly important for young quarterbacks. Pittsburgh could be a nice landing spot for him. The Steelers have a bevy of weapons for him to use. He shouldn’t have to start right away, either. Whether it’s Rodgers or Mason Rudolph, McCord could sit and learn to start his career. That could help his development.

Reid continues talking about how he thinks those teams would be great landing spots for McCord.

“It’s not just those teams. He fits with so many various other teams as well. But those would be the four teams that I definitely do think he would fit like a glove on.”

Arthur Smith’s scheme could help support McCord. A lot of his system is based around the run game. The Steelers adding another running back could help take some pressure off of whoever is playing quarterback. DK Metcalf and George Pickens should help, too. Both of them are athletic freaks. Pickens has a history of hauling in any pass that’s in his vicinity, and Metcalf is a matchup nightmare.

If the Steelers don’t draft a quarterback in the first round, they could target McCord in the third or fourth round. He might never become a franchise quarterback, but maybe he could develop into a player like Rudolph, who is a reliable backup. In a down quarterback draft class, it could be worth taking a shot on McCord.