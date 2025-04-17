Jordan Love Says It Would Be ‘Special’ To Play Against Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

With all that’s gone on during this eventful offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers do have real games to play at some point. While the 2025 schedule hasn’t been released, we do know one of their opponents will be the Green Bay Packers. If Aaron Rodgers is on the Steelers in 2025, then that will be a notable game for obvious reasons.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, and Eisen asked Love who he thinks the starting QB might be for Pittsburgh.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that it might be Aaron Rodgers. I would love to have the opportunity to go against A-Rod.” Love said. ” Having a guy who mentored me in the league, someone I got to be a backup behind, to get the opportunity to play against him, be on the other side of him, it would be special. It would be cool.”

The Packers drafted Love toward the end of Rodgers’ Green Bay tenure, and Love sat behind Rodgers for a couple of seasons, eventually getting the chance to start after Rodgers joined the New York Jets. By all accounts, the two had a good relationship in Green Bay, and Love’s words seem to echo that.

The idea of Rodgers with a younger quarterback is something many have pondered regarding his potentially signing with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has the 21st overall pick and could end up selecting a quarterback. It doesn’t seem like Rodgers is against that idea.

As to whether Rodgers will be a Steeler or not remains up in the air. Both sides are showing a lot of patience here, but it’s unclear just how long the Steelers feel comfortable waiting.

If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, the matchup between these two teams will be massive. It’s not often that a four-time NFL MVP faces his former team, with both organizations among the most historic in the league.

There has been some question as to whether the Packers might be the Steelers’ opponent in Ireland. The Packers’ team president doesn’t think it’s likely. If they play each other in the U.S., it will be in Pittsburgh.